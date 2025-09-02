Amanda Balionis dubs her 2025 outing as one of her ‘favourite summers’ as she prepares to go back home after ‘5 months away’

Amanda Balionis has closed out her summer covering golf and is finally on her way home. She recently shared an Instagram story from her flight, holding a Dunkin’ coffee and wearing a cap that read “FRESH.”

Ad

Balionis shared the Instagram story on September 2. The post had Drake’s Hold On, We’re Going Home playing in the background. Balionis wrote:

“It was one of my favorite summers yet 🤎 …but (after 5 months away) it’s finally time to go home ACK ✈ SAN.”

Image via Instagram-@balionis

Balionis's flight ticket showed she was travelling from Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) to San Diego International Airport (SAN), confirming she was heading back home after being on the road for several months.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis spent 19 straight weeks with CBS Sports covering golf tournaments every weekend. This summer, she was on site at the 3M Open in Minnesota, won by Kurt Kitayama, and the Genesis Scottish Open in Scotland, where Chris Gotterup came out on top. She also reported from the Memorial Tournament, which Scottie Scheffler won, and the Open.

Balionis's last golf coverage came at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. The season-ending FedExCup event ended with Tommy Fleetwood lifting the trophy and taking the FedExCup title.

Ad

During the Tour Championship, Amanda Balionis hosted AWS Live with the PGA TOUR, a two-day segment produced with Amazon Web Services. The show highlighted data, analytics, and insights from the final week of the season. This was her final golf appearance before moving to her NFL duties with CBS. The network has already confirmed she will be part of the sideline team during the 2025 NFL season.

Amanda Balionis gives fans a peek at her Sunday meal in Nantucket

Amanda Balionis often keeps her fans updated on her day-to-day life through Instagram. On Sunday, August 31, Balionis shared a photo of her meal that instantly caught attention. The CBS Sports reporter posted a snap of fresh oysters served on a bed of ice, with condiments like fresh lemons and hot sauce placed alongside for pairing.

Ad

Amanda Balionis also tagged the place, Cisco Brewers, in her Instagram story, letting fans know where she was dining. The brewery is one of Nantucket’s most popular spots for both food and drinks. The eatery is located on the island of Nantucket, about 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

Cisco Brewers was founded in 1992 by Randy and Wendy Hudson and has since grown into a well-known destination for distinctive brews, cocktails, and locally sourced food offerings. By sharing her meal from there, Balionis highlighted one of the island’s signature foodie locations.

Balionis's Instagram story gave fans another glimpse of her time in Nantucket, where she recently spent her time after covering PGA Tour events with CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More