Amanda Balionis ‘embarrasses’ herself with friends at Central Park ahead of the Travelers Championship

For CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis is about to cover the Travelers Championship. The latest PGA Tour tournament will see some of golf's best players as well as the usual coverage from Balionis' network.
Ahead of that, she went to New York for a little promotion before the event itself, and that included eating pizza, playing golf and interacting with dogs and people.
Balionis said in Central Park:
"Let's go embarrass ourselves and try to make some putts!"
She then, along with former NFL running back and New York sports star Brandon Jacobs, attempted to make putts on a green and just on the road, with the cup being a pothole, on their way to Travelers Headquarters, about which she said:
"Travelers Headquarters, that's how you know we got here. The big red umbrella."
The Travelers Championship will take place from June 18 to June 22, with the four-round tournament beginning on Wednesday. It will be held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, which is a short 2:18 drive south from Central Park.
Balionis had a week off from the PGA Tour last week. The US Open was broadcast by NBC Sports, unlike the PGA Championship and the Masters. Balionis worked both of those, but she could enjoy some time away while others held down the third Major of the season.
Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse of life away from golf
Amanda Balionis stepped away from the studio and the golf course. The CBS Sports reporter works most weekends at golf tournaments during the season, but she got a rare break last week.
The golf world had coverage of the US Open through NBC Sports instead of CBS. Other networks occasionally get tournaments, and this was one example. It gave Balionis a chance to take time away.
She shared a photo dump that included a boat picture, a crowded car ride, food, the US Open on the television, beach time, music and lots of friends. She captioned it:
"If you saw us at karaoke, or trying to turn a bar into a karaoke night…no you didn’t, best off-week with so many of my favorite humans."
The tournament Balionis missed had a lot going on. Oakmont, the venue for the tournament, played as difficult as any course has this year, prompting one singular player to finish under par, victor JJ Spaun.
The conditions also got pretty challenging, as rain forced a delay in the middle of the final round. Ultimately, Spaun came out and won despite the difficulties. Everyone else was over par, with Robert MacIntyre's +1 being the next-best scoreline.