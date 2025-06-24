Amanda Balionis flaunts her $1400+ outfit which she wore at the Keegan Bradley-won Travelers Championship

Amanda Balionis often posts about her outfits at golf events on Instagram. On Tuesday (June 24), the CBS reporter shared an Instagram story of the outfit she wore for the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Balionis also added a link to the clothing items she wore at the Travelers Championship, for those looking to buy the outfit themselves. She captioned her post:

"Linked up a few recent outfits from the past few days"

Amanda Balionis showed off some recent outfits on her social media (Instagram/balionis)

The blue and red L'Agence blazer sells for $675 on Neiman Marcus. The matching vest is available for $325 on Bloomingdale's. The pants cost $385 from Ramy Brook, but are currently on sale for $115. The Vince shoes go for $210 (via Amazon). To cap it all off, Balionis' necklace from Pura Vida is available for $55. It is sold out right now, though.

For the price of over $1,400 (including taxes and shipping), fans at home can dress like Balionis did at the Travelers Championship, where Keegan Bradley took home a victory. It was one of CBS Sports' most captivating tournaments to date.

Bradley trailed but battled back down the stretch. A brutal miss on the 18th by Tommy Fleetwood, who was looking for his first career victory after 41 (now 42) top-10 finishes, led to Bradley's victory in front of his hometown fans.

Amanda Balionis feels Tommy Fleetwood will get his win soon

Amanda Balionis watched Tommy Fleetwood's latest agonizing loss from up close. A brutal collapse prevented him from getting his first PGA Tour win. He's been a pro since 2013.

Amanda Balionis sympathized with Tommy Fleetwood (Image via Imagn)

Amanda Balionis said it is a "when" not an "if" Fleetwood is ever going to win a tournament. She believes he is too talented to come up short time and again, so a win is coming at some point.

The golf reporter also said via the Irish Star:

"It doesn't get any classier than this guy. Always willing to talk, give honest/thoughtful answers, and is so talented."

She continued, admitting that it's almost impressive how close Fleetwood has come without winning.

"This can't be an easy road in terms of how close he's come to winning without it happening... This is far from the last time we see the Englishman in contention this season."

Fleetwood has added five top-10 finishes in 14 starts this year, so his impressive winless streak has only grown. This was one of his best chances yet, as he held a three-stroke lead over Bradley going into the final day.

However, that final miss on the 18th helped lead to a +2 day. With Bradley going -2, the US Ryder Cup captain earned a one-stroke win in dramatic fashion.

