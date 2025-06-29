Amanda Balionis has fun reply to Jake Knapp’s girlfriend’s cheeky question request

Amanda Balionis had a fun response to Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White’s, request. Balionis is covering the 2025 Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club for the Saturday and Sunday rounds for CBS.

Ad

On Saturday, Balionis was interviewing Knapp, and White shared a video of the presser on her Instagram story. She also made a request along with that:

“Ask him if he has a crush on me @balionis”

Later, Balionis reshared the post on Instagram with a response:

“Took all of my self control not to ask about the mandatory toast consumption.”

Jake Knapp and Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

Knapp finished in T2 on the Rocket Classic leaderboard after scoring 17-under as the total score. He scored 72 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine. Followed by 61 on the second round with nine birdies and one eagle on Hole 17. Then, in the third round, he shot 66 with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

Ad

Trending

Before this, Knapp played at the RBC Canadian Open, where he landed in T27 after scoring 10-under in total. He also played at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after scoring 2-over in each tournament. The golfer had three top 20 finishes this season, and those came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, THE PLAYERS Championship, and The Genesis Invitational with T6, T12, and T17, respectively.

Ad

Amanda Balionis gave a heads-up to Keegan Bradley for his Travelers Championship triumph

Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram handle and shared a post from the Travelers Championship with Keegan Bradley after the golfer had a triumph at the TPC River Highlands. The post contained six pictures and a caption:

“What. A. Finish. @keeganbradley takes his second @travelerschamp trophy is dramatic fashion, ensuring that the question of, “should he be a playing captain?” will be discussed ad nauseam until the roster is solidified.”

Ad

Ad

This was Bradley's second Travelers Championship victory, as the first triumph in the same tournament came in 2023 after defeating Zac Blair and Brian Harman with a three-stroke lead after securing a 23-under score in total.

In his second Travelers Championship victory, Bradley triumphed by defeating Tommy Fleetwood by one shot. He fired 64 in the first round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he shot 70 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 63 and 68 with seven and five birdies, respectively. After this Travelers triumph, Bradley might serve as the playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup for the US team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More