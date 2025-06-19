Amanda Balionis gets ‘zero clarity’ for her question on ‘the most fun bday gift’

Amanda Balionis recently shared the results of a poll she ran on Instagram about her new infrared face mask, and the outcome wasn’t very helpful. The CBS Sports reporter asked her followers if they use an infrared mask and whether it works, but the responses were mixed.

The poll results showed that 22% of Balionis’ followers said they had used an infrared mask and found it effective. Another 23% said they had tried it but didn’t see any difference. The remaining 55% responded that they had never used one and had no idea if it works.

Reacting to the unclear result, Balionis wrote:

“You guys asked for the results on this poll…. And we got pretty much zero clarity 😂”

Amanda Balionis reacts to mixed poll results on her infrared mask, joking that the answers gave her “zero clarity" (via balionis)

This poll followed an earlier post she made on June 17, where she shared a photo of herself wearing the infrared face mask while lying in bed. In that story, she thanked a friend for the gift, writing:

“Thank you for the most fun bday gift @lulabrimx”

The mask is made by Solawave and costs $349. It uses red light and infrared technology, often marketed for skin benefits such as reducing wrinkles, improving skin tone, and treating acne.

Balionis turns 39 on June 20 and appears to be enjoying some self-care in the days leading up to her birthday. While she didn’t cover the U.S. Open, Amanda Balionis will be on-site for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Amanda Balionis teams up with Roger Steele and Brandon Jacobs ahead of the Travelers Championship

Ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship, Amanda Balionis made a trip from New York to Connecticut with a few golf stops along the way. She was joined by golf influencer Roger Steele and former NFL player Brandon Jacobs.

The trip began with the trio playing golf in Central Park. Balionis enjoyed the views but mentioned that chipping was tough because of the rough. After that, they visited Times Square and then made a stop in New Haven.

Their final stop was the Travelers headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, before arriving at TPC River Highlands, where the Travelers Championship will be held from June 19 to 22, 2025.

Balionis posted a video from the trip and wrote:

"Ya might not be able to hang with @roger_Steele or @nyg.td.record27 but grabbing a friend (or three) and heading to the @travelerschamp this week is always a great decision. Just a short trip away from Boston or NYC, you’ll have the chance to see some of the world’s best tee it up in the last Signature Event of the season! I know I’m not Roger or Brandon but come say hi if you see me there June 18-22!"

The 2025 Travelers Championship first round will begin on Thursday, June 19, with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m.

