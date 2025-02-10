Amanda Balionis heaps praise on Thomas Detry after his ‘insane’ WM Phoenix Open 2025 win

Amanda Balionis showered praise on Thomas Detry for winning the WM Phoenix Open 2025. She stated that it was a statement victory by the Belgian and that a seven-shot difference was insane at this level.
On Sunday, February 9, Thomas Detry fired back-to-back rounds of 65 to win the WM Phoenix Open. After four days at TPC Scottsdale, he aggregated at 24-under and secured a dominant seven-shot victory over Daniel Berger and Michael Kim.
Following Detry's win, Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to congratulate him.
"A *statement* victory for Thomas Detry!" she wrote. "What a stage to win on, and to do it by seven shots is insane. The WM Phoenix Open never disappoints in producing big time winners.
"Watching Detry get his first PGA Tour win with his family and friends celebrating right next to him is incredibly special and we also know this is just the beginning for the talented Belgium," she added.
The WM Phoenix Open concluded with Detry winning his first event on the PGA Tour. He bagged $1,656,000 as a winner's share while Berger and Kim earned $818,800 each.
Here's a look at the payout for the top 25 and ties at the WM Phoenix Open:
- 1: Thomas Detry - $1,656,000
- T2: Daniel Berger - $818,800
- T2: Michael Kim - $818,800
- T4: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $414,000
- T4: Jordan Spieth - $414,000
- T6: Justin Thomas - $310,500
- T6: Will Chandler - $310,500
- T6: Robert MacIntyre - $310,500
- T9: Adam Hadwin - $250,700
- T9: Taylor Moore - $250,700
- T9: Maverick McNealy - $250,700
- T12: Cameron Young - $195,500
- T12: Min Woo Lee - $195,500
- T12: Rasmus Hojgaard - $195,500
- 15: Sepp Straka - $167,900
- T16: Kevin Yu - $140,300
- T16: Wyndham Clark - $140,300
- T16: Ben Silverman - $140,300
- T16: Denny McCarthy - $140,300
- T16: J.T. Poston - $140,300
- T21: Si Woo Kim - $100,280
- T21: Bud Cauley - $100,280
- T21: Gary Woodland - $100,280
- T21: Alex Smalley - $100,280
- T25: Adam Schenk - $69,198
- T25: Andrew Putnam - $69,198
- T25: Nick Taylor - $69,198
- T25: Keith Mitchell - $69,198
- T25: Hideki Matsuyama - $69,198
- T25: Brian Harman - $69,198
- T25: Scottie Scheffler - $69,198
Amanda Balionis drops her favorite tradition at the WM Phoenix Open
A couple of days ago, Amanda Balionis revealed her favorite tradition at the Scottsdale ahead of the WM Phoenix Open 2025.
"It’s good to be back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. *balance* or whatever 😂," she wrote.
Amanda Balionis has been covering golf for over a decade now, she first joined PGATour.com before moving to CBS in 2017. Since then she has been regular at all the PGA Tour events and hasn't missed any Masters Tournament coverage.