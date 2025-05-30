Amanda Balionis highlights $110 T-shirt in her curated summer essentials

Amanda Balionis highlighted a $110 T-shirt in her curated summer essentials. Balionis often posts her outfit selections and lifestyle updates on her social media handle. She did the same by sharing her latest summer outfit on Instagram.

Balionis shared a story on her Instagram handle on Friday, May 30. In the post, the CBS reporter was seen in a grey Cashmere Crew T-shirt from the brand Abercrombie & Fitch. The T-shirt, priced at $110, was available on their website in six different colors, including cream, light brown, black, blue, and yellow. It also had six size choices, and it was made of Cashmere fabric.

Balionis captioned her story:

“Some recent summer outfits.”

Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis)

Apart from clothing, Balionis also focused on body positivity and keeping her body healthy. She shared a post on Instagram about how Ka’Chava, which was a full-body meal, helped her keep her body healthy. In the post, she shared a video and with that, she wrote a caption that read:

“When I’m constantly on the road, it’s hard to find time to eat healthy—let alone fuel my body with everything it actually needs. From workouts to work mode and everything in between, @kachava keeps me fueled, focused, and feeling my best.”

Balionis is covering the Memorial Tournament this week, and before that, she covered the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Amanda Balionis lauds Ben Griffin for the Charles Schwab Challenge victory

Amanda Balionis wrote a post for Ben Griffin's victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which took place at the Colonial Country Club. She shared a photo with Griffin on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“Success often happens so slowly and then, if you’re lucky, can happen all at once. @bengriffingolf paused his dreams of becoming a @pgatour player in 2021 and took a job as a mortgage broker. The North Carolina native knew it wasn’t the end and gave it another shot. So much hard work, self belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month. 2021 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but what a ride it’s been for Griffin and his people who never gave up on the dream.”

Griffin won the event with 12-under after scoring 66 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The golfer fired 63 in the second round with five birdies in the front nine and three on the back nine.

Griffin shot 68 in the third round with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He scored 71 in the last round with one birdie on the front nine, along with an eagle.

