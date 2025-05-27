Ben Griffin renovates his great prize from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge win and makes it even better

Ben Griffin won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Texas. He won $1,710,000 as the official prize money purse last week, along with a 92 Schwab Defender car for winning the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

The PGA Tour shared an interesting video on its Instagram as Ben Griffin tries to renovate the 92 Schwab Defender car, which is awarded to the winner of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

"Great prize made even better for @BenGriffinGolf 🪓," the PGA Tour wrote.

The 92 Schwab Defender is a classic vehicle with a modern 430HP Chevrolet LS3 Conversion with a 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission. It also has a bespoke axe and shovel, L.L. Bean fly rods, and custom mounts.

However, Ben Griffin is not used to such cars, and it is a big step-up from rental and courtesy cars. Hence, he will probably make a few changes to the car and make it suitable for him to drive.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard.

Ben Griffin carded -12 for the event and won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge by a stroke. He was the co-leader of the event along with Matti Schmid, who dropped a couple of strokes and finished a shot behind at -11.

This was his second victory of the season and his career, as he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month and is currently ranked 5th in the season-long FedEx Cup standings.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

1. Ben Griffin –12

2. Matti Schmid –11

3. Bud Cauley –9

T4. Tommy Fleetwood –8

T4. Scottie Scheffler –8

T6. Aldrich Potgieter –7

T6. Harry Hall –7

T6. Ryo Hisatsune –7

T6. J.J. Spaun –7

T6. Robert MacIntyre –7

T11. Gary Woodland –6

T11. Vince Whaley –6

T11. Karl Vilips –6

T11. Andrew Novak –6

T11. Nick Hardy –6

T16. Michael Kim –5

T16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout –5

T16. Pierceson Coody –5

T16. Kris Ventura –5

T16. Emiliano Grillo –5

T16. Rickie Fowler –5

T22. Max Greyserman –4

T22. Webb Simpson –4

T22. Matt Wallace –4

T22. Lucas Glover –4

T22. Kurt Kitayama –4

T22. Akshay Bhatia –4

T28. Patrick Rodgers –3

T28. Mac Meissner –3

T28. Sam Stevens –3

T28. Chris Gotterup –3

T28. Mark Hubbard –3

T28. Si Woo Kim –3

T28. John Pak –3

T28. Eric Cole –3

T36. Erik van Rooyen –2

T36. Brice Garnett –2

T36. Keith Mitchell –2

T36. J.T. Poston –2

T36. Jordan Spieth –2

T36. Luke List –2

T36. Quade Cummins –2

T36. Hideki Matsuyama –2

T44. Tom Kim –1

T44. Andrew Putnam –1

T46. Austin Eckroat E

T46. Thorbjørn Olesen E

T46. Jesper Svensson E

T46. Kevin Roy E

T46. Doug Ghim E

T46. Adam Svensson E

T46. Brian Harman E

T53. Sam Ryder +1

T53. Harris English +1

T53. Matt Kuchar +1

T53. Lee Hodges +1

T53. Carson Young +1

T53. Jackson Suber +1

T59. Henrik Norlander +2

T59. Beau Hossler +2

T59. Nico Echavarria +2

T59. Jeremy Paul +2

T59. Seamus Power +2

T59. Harry Higgs +2

T59. Ricky Castillo +2

T66. Rico Hoey +3

T66. Max McGreevy +3

T66. Steven Fisk +3

T66. Peter Malnati +3

T70. Dylan Wu +4

T70. Ben Silverman +4

T70. Camilo Villegas +4

T73. Taylor Moore +5

T73. Ryan Gerard +5

75. Victor Perez +6

76. Will Chandler +7

T77. Hayden Springer +8

T77. Frankie Capan III +8

