Who won the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Ben Griffin fired a 1-over 71 in the final round to win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. Following the final round, he finished with a total score of 12-under and beat Matti Schmid by one stroke.

On Sunday, May 25, Griffin entered the final day at the Colonial sharing the 54-hole lead with Schmid, both holding a four-shot advantage. He started hot with an eagle, followed by a birdie.

However, he bogeyed the 6th and 7th holes to finish 1-under after the front nine. On the back nine, he made two more bogeys and went over par.

Schmid also had a shaky round and finished 2-over, carding six bogeys, six birdies, and one double bogey over the first 18 holes. On the final hole, he made a birdie, while Griffin two-putted to clinch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025.

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 marks Griffin's second PGA Tour win. However, it is his first individual title, as the Zurich Classic was a team event.

Final leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

1. Ben Griffin –12

2. Matti Schmid –11

3. Bud Cauley –9

T4. Tommy Fleetwood –8

T4. Scottie Scheffler –8

T6. Aldrich Potgieter –7

T6. Harry Hall –7

T6. J.J. Spaun –7

T6. Ryo Hisatsune –7

T6. Robert MacIntyre –7

T11. Gary Woodland –6

T11. Vince Whaley –6

T11. Karl Vilips –6

T11. Andrew Novak –6

T11. Nick Hardy –6

T16. Michael Kim –5

T16. Christiaan Bezuidenhout –5

T16. Kris Ventura –5

T16. Pierceson Coody –5

T16. Emiliano Grillo –5

T16. Rickie Fowler –5

T22. Max Greyserman –4

T22. Webb Simpson –4

T22. Matt Wallace –4

T22. Lucas Glover –4

T22. Kurt Kitayama –4

T22. Akshay Bhatia –4

T28. Patrick Rodgers –3

T28. Sam Stevens –3

T28. Mac Meissner –3

T28. Mark Hubbard –3

T28. Chris Gotterup –3

T28. Si Woo Kim –3

T28. Eric Cole –3

T28. John Pak –3

T36. Erik van Rooyen –2

T36. Brice Garnett –2

T36. Keith Mitchell –2

T36. Luke List –2

T36. Jordan Spieth –2

T36. Quade Cummins –2

T36. J.T. Poston –2

T36. Hideki Matsuyama –2

T44. Tom Kim –1

T44. Andrew Putnam –1

T46. Austin Eckroat E

T46. Thorbjørn Olesen E

T46. Jesper Svensson E

T46. Kevin Roy E

T46. Adam Svensson E

T46. Doug Ghim E

T46. Brian Harman E

T53. Sam Ryder +1

T53. Lee Hodges +1

T53. Harris English +1

T53. Matt Kuchar +1

T53. Carson Young +1

T53. Jackson Suber +1

T59. Henrik Norlander +2

T59. Beau Hossler +2

T59. Nico Echavarria +2

T59. Séamus Power +2

T59. Jeremy Paul +2

T59. Harry Higgs +2

T59. Ricky Castillo +2

T66. Rico Hoey +3

T66. Max McGreevy +3

T66. Steven Fisk +3

T66. Peter Malnati +3

T70. Dylan Wu +4

T70. Ben Silverman +4

T70. Camilo Villegas +4

T73. Taylor Moore +5

T73. Ryan Gerard +5

75. Victor Perez +6

76. Will Chandler +7

T77. Hayden Springer +8

T77. Frankie Capan III +8

