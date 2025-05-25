How much has Matti Schmid earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2023, Matti Schmid has accumulated over $3.4 million in official prize money. Competing in 78 events to date, Schmid has made the cut in 36 of those starts. While he has yet to record a win on the PGA Tour or internationally, his consistency has gradually earned him a solid financial return and growing recognition on the professional circuit.

Schmid’s earnings come from a series of competitive finishes, including two third-place results, three finishes inside the top five, and nine top-10 performances overall. Although he has not yet secured a runner-up position or a tournament win, these finishes have contributed significantly to his total prize money.

Over his last five tournaments, Matti Schmid has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes. He has made the cut in three of those five starts. In three of the events, he posted scores below the tournament average. His scoring average during this stretch is 10-under par. Off the tee, Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards. He has gained 1.450 strokes per round on the greens. His overall average for Strokes Gained: Total is -0.063.

Matti Schmid’s career on the PGA Tour is still in its early stages, but his ability to earn over $3 million in less than two full seasons shows a player capable of strong performances. As he continues to gain experience and contend in more events, there is potential for both increased earnings and improved results on leaderboards.

How did Matti Schmid perform in the 2025 season so far?

Matti Schmid’s 2025 season on the PGA Tour has featured a mix of missed cuts and promising finishes. While he has struggled to consistently reach the weekend in many events, he has made the most of several opportunities when advancing, including multiple top-10 performances.

These strong showings have contributed to a steady earnings total throughout the 2025 season.

Sony Open in Hawaii: 68-72, CUT, $0

The American Express: 64-73-75, CUT, $0

Farmers Insurance Open: 71-72-68-77, T25, $74,067.86

WM Phoenix Open: 75-71, CUT, $0

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: 70-72, CUT, $0

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: 68-69-68-67, T18, $117,606.67

Puerto Rico Open: 66-69-69-66, T6, $142,250.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: 78-68, CUT, $0

Valspar Championship: 72-72-68-70, T28, $55,843.13

Texas Children’s Houston Open: 69-70, CUT, $0

Valero Texas Open: 73-77, CUT, $0

Corales Puntacana Championship: 67-72-69-69, T9, $109,000.00

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 73-68, CUT, $0

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: 70-67-68-67, T7, $113,333.33

Despite missing the cut in several tournaments, Schmid’s top finishes, especially in Puerto Rico, Myrtle Beach, and Corales Puntacana, have helped him build a solid foundation for the remainder of the season.

