Amanda Balionis jokes about her injury being a 'group project' while giving fresh update

Amanda Balionis provided an update on her injury in a social media story. After the completion of the golf season last month, the American sports journalist is preparing for the NFL season, which started earlier this month.Balionis keeps updating fans about her day-to-day life on Instagram, where she has around 355K followers. On Friday, September 12, she shared a video providing an update on her injury. She thanked fans for their concerns and for asking about her health.&quot;Better than it was a few days ago,&quot; Balionis said. &quot;I had two treatments with a chiropractor, one with an acupuncture appointment, and yeah, the pain is down considerably. But still, I have a tingling feeling in my palm, my thumb, and pointer finger.&quot;She also humorously called it a group project in the caption of the video.&quot;Sorry I made my pinched nerve a group project but here we are 😂,&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis jokes about her injury being a 'group project' while giving a fresh update/@balionisAfter the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, ahead of the FedEx Cup playoff events, Amanda Balionis shared a video on her Instagram account, recapping the memorable moments from the golf season. She shared a short clip on August 4 with a long caption in which she expressed her gratitude to fans. She wrote:&quot;Hard to believe that’s a wrap on the 2025 season. 19 weeks of incredible moments and memories. There’s only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments — and that’s with @ianbakerfinch .&quot;It’s been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three. Finchy has been a household name — first as an elite player, then as an elite broadcaster — for more than 30 years. Thank you for everything, Ian!&quot; she added.Amanda Balionis's IG post /@balionisBalionis also covers NFL and college football for CBS Sports.Amanda Balionis shares the &quot;Happy Friday&quot; outing while preparing for the new NFL seasonAmanda Balionis enjoyed some downtime after the conclusion of the regular golf season. She took a vacation by the waterside and shared a selfie on Instagram earlier this month.She wore a white tank top and gym pants, paired with sunglasses and minimal jewelry. She captioned the post, expressing her excitement for the NFL season.&quot;Happy Friday! Reminder: we have football tonight too,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis is gearing up to cover the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns game on September 14 for CBS Sports. Last week, she posted an update on her NFL schedule on social media.