Amanda Balionis recommends '12/10' activity performed with Michelle Wie West at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Amanda Balionis played a round of golf with Michelle Wie West ahead of the Memorial Tournament, where Balionis will work as a reporter for CBS Sports. The two were involved in the Workday Sports Pro-Am the day before.

Despite playing with a superstar golfer, Balionis' best memory from the day had nothing to do with golf. She and her playing partner did a ton, as evidenced by their Instagram stories.

Amanda Balionis got to spend some time with Michelle Wie West (Instagram/balionis)

The best thing they did, according to the golf reporter, is to go feed giraffes together. Workday posted a story featuring them, which both shared. Wie West said that it was "pure happiness," while Balionis captioned her story:

"12/10 recommend feeding giraffes for a sustained dopamine hit."

Of all the things Balionis did with the former LPGA Tour star, feeding some animals at a petting zoo was the most enjoyable. She also made some videos with Max Homa and Keegan Bradley, so it was an exciting day for Balionis.

Now, she's at Muirfield for Jack Nicklaus' tournament, where she will spend time talking with golfers in a professional capacity, interviewing them about their rounds and more.

Michelle Wie West shares what she's been up to in retirement

Michelle Wie West is retired (Image via Imagn)

Michelle Wie West isn't a professional golfer. She plays occasionally at events, like the one in which she partnered with Amanda Balionis, but the former Major champion is now retired.

She's since taken up tennis. Golf is often the go-to sport for retired athletes, but retired golfers don't take up the sport they already play, so Wie West took up tennis. She admitted she'd put it off to save her golf swing via Golf.com a month ago:

"I never played tennis before because I’m a fade golfer, and in tennis you really have to turn it over. So it would always give me anxiety that I would mess up my golf swing. It was always one of the things that I wanted to do after I retired."

Wie West added:

I think I might join a league. If I could play every day, I would be so happy, but obviously that’s not realistic. And, unlike golf, you actually have to find a partner that’s sort of on your same level."

She also said she's attempting to find a balance with her family:

"Just simple adulting. Right now, just really trying to find my groove with two kids, and then getting ready for the golf season to ramp up. So that means a lot more outings for me."

Michelle Wie West hosted the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month.

