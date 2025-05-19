Amanda Balionis has her recovery mantra days after calling herself a ‘people pleaser’

Amanda Balionis has called herself a people pleaser in the past, but she's attempting to let go of that. In the days since she realized this about herself, she's gone to great lengths to find new mantras and change her ways.

She saw an Instagram reel that spoke to her and shared it with her nearly 350,000 followers, adding a note about how she's attempting to relate it to her own journey.

Amanda Balionis is looking for ways to recover from being a people pleaser (Instagram/balionis)

The reel's key quote was:

"I don't really take criticism to hear from people I don't admire and respect."

Balionis added her own take:

"Monday reminder for all my fellow recovering people pleasers. Needed this one today."

Several weeks ago, Balionis made an Instagram story calling herself a people pleaser. She shared in a since-expired post a poem that read:

“If you want to find/be your authentic self, you are gonna have to resist the urge to enter rooms & relationships that request you be fake in order to survive.”

To call herself out even further, she added a caption that said:

"Louder for the recovering people pleasers in the back (me, it's me in the back).”

Balionis doesn't want to concern herself with what others think of her and attempt to make them happy at all costs anymore.

Amanda Balionis appears to call out Rory McIlroy

After all four rounds of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy avoided the media. He didn't sit down with anyone to provide a post-round interview, something he'd never done before for all four Major rounds.

When Amanda Balionis, who was doing most of the CBS Sports interviews, sat down with Bryson DeChambeau to talk, she appeared to make a comment directed at McIlroy.

Amanda Balionis may have called Rory McIlroy out (Image via Imagn)

She said via The Mirror:

"Thank you for taking the time - I know you don't have to take the time, but we appreciate it."

DeChambeau, who is usually very willing to talk, got right into the day and breezed past the subtle jab at his growing rival:

"I'm baffled right now. Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can, as of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple breaks went a different way."

McIlroy struggled at the PGA in his attempt to continue seeking an in-season Grand Slam, finishing three over and in a tie for 47th.

