Amanda Balionis reveals her "favorite town" as she lands in Scotland for 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Amanda Balionis stepped off in North Berwick on Thursday, her Instagram Story capturing the town’s narrow, flagstone streets and coastal charm. Balionis is in Scotland to cover the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

She captioned her Instagram story on Saturday, July 12, as:

“one of my favorite towns in the world 💚,” Balionis wrote, while sharing the location of North Berwick.

The Scottish Open, running July 9–13, returns to North Berwick as a Rolex Series event on both the PGA and DP World Tours. With a $9 million purse, including $1.575 million for the winner, and eight of the world’s top 10 golfers competing, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Balionis will report live on CBS from the weekend’s final two rounds, surrounded by talents like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

The event has impacted regular life at North Berwick. East Lothian Council, DP World Tour and Police Scotland have implemented road closures in villages like Aberlady, Longniddry and Dirleton, added 30‑mph limits on key routes and encouraged public transport links from Edinburgh and Longniddry station.

Free shuttle buses, numbered X5 and 124 routes, and rail service will ensure fans reach the course.

Amanda Balionis checked off Wimbledon "bucket list", shares special moments with her mom

Amanda Balionis was in London covering Wimbledon for CBS, stepping away from her usual golf routine to enjoy a different sports event. Watching Wimbledon had long been on her bucket list.

On Thursday, July 10, Balionis posted Instagram stories about her experience watching the tennis tournament with her mother. Her mom was amazed at how close they were to the court and joked about the possibility of being invited to play. Amanda shared her mom’s words on Instagram story:

“We’re so close they may ask us to play!” - Mom. Thanks for making a bucket list moment happen @katadams68

Balionis also gave a sneak peek at the dress she wore at Wimbledon. She explained she was busy earlier at a conference and quickly changed before heading to the match. Her caption read:

“A quick change in a conference room, and off we go!!”

In another post, Balionis shared a selfie with her mother, mentioning they are both fans of Pimm’s, a gin-based fruit cup liqueur, which is more tasty when mixed with lemonade.

Alongside her Wimbledon coverage, Amanda Balionis launched a donation drive aiming to raise $20,000 for people and animals affected by the Texas flash floods.

