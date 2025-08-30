Amanda Balionis rocks all-black outfit at popular watch brand’s NFL sponsorship event

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:58 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis, Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos (Image via Getty)

Amanda Balionis took a trip earlier this week to New York City to celebrate the launch of a brand new partnership involving the National Football League (NFL) and luxury watch company, Breitling. She visited the brand's newly launched boutique in the Meatpacking District.

The CBS Sports analyst stunned in an all-black outfit as Breitling was named the NFL's official timepiece partner. Keeping her signature classy business casual look, she wore a matching pair of tailored trousers to go with her classic black top from Veronica Beard.

However, what caught the eye of many was her blazer. Balionis rocked a double-breasted blazer made out of sheer floral guipure lace. The garment is from popular fashion brand L'Agence. Called the Clementine Lace Blazer, it features shoulder pads and retails for a whopping $695 on their official website.

She completed the look with a pair of pointed heels from Reformation and accessorized well with a stack of minimal gold necklaces, a simple ring, and a watch that was apt for the occasion.

While sharing images from the NFL x Breitling event, Amanda Balionis wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"A massive congratulations to @breitling on becoming the official timepiece partner of the @nfl 🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, @mariataylor , Boomer Esiason, and @breitling_usa President Thierry Prissert to talk about how it all came together—and what it means for fans and the NFL moving forward. The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak a,nd it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛."
Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' look from the massive event in the Big Apple (via Instagram @balionis):

While meeting Breitling's most important people, like their CEO Georges Kern, she also met her fellow reporter from NBC, Maria Taylor. During her time at the event, Amanda Balionis hosted a panel with the NFL's commissioner, Roger Goodell, the watch company's CEO and President, Maria Taylor, and former Cincinnati Bengals star Boomer Esiason.

What watch did Amanda Balionis wear at the Breitling and NFL event?

Amanda Balionis appeared to be wearing a watch from Breitling at their launch event in New York City with the NFL. She seemed to be rocking in the Chronomat 28, which is made with stainless steel and features a 28 millimeter dial.

The trendy watch is powered by the Breitling Caliber 72, which is a COSC-certified SuperQuartz chronometer. The classy yet timeless pink dial is completed by lab-grown diamonds on the dial.

As per the NFL and Breitling's partnership, they have launched limited-edition watches for the occasion. Ranging from $4,400 to $41,000, the NFL watches are available for purchase on the watch company's official website.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

