Amanda Balionis rocks a hot pink jacket to visit a New York shelter for a heartwarming cause

Amanda Balionis is in New York to do some preparation for the Travelers Championship in Connecticut tomorrow. She'll do the coverage for CBS Sports all weekend, but for today, she's in New York.

Earlier today, she was out doing some Central Park golfing with New York sports icon Brandon Jacobs. She also found the Travelers headquarters before tomorrow's tee times.

Amanda Balionis went out for a good cause in a pink jacket (Instagram/balionis)

Now, she's heading into SoHo to visit Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit in New York aiming to end the euthanization of animals in shelters. She wore a hot pink jacket and black shirt, captioning the video:

"Come with me to Best Friends Animal Society in New York in the heart of SoHo!"

She said in the video that she was going to visit the "good boys and girls" to see how they were doing. It's not the first time she's visited or supported an animal shelter while in town for work.

After the PGA Championship, which was held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, she sent out a message of support for the local shelter, saying in a since-expired story:

"Animals Charlotte already had 400 dogs in their care between fosters and those in the shelter and now they are over capacity. It's an incredible way to give back to your community and help a dog find their forever home while decompressing from the stressful shelter environment."

Now, she's going to see what the situation is with a different shelter in a different city.

Amanda Balionis nearly called the US Open

The US Open proved to be perhaps the most difficult Major to win so far this year. Oakmont proved to be one of the hardest golf courses anyone has faced this golf season. The weather didn't help.

Amanda Balionis picked Sam Burns (Image via Imagn)

It played very hard for the usual contenders like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau (the defending champion who missed the cut, and Rory McIlroy. That made it a hard one to predict accurately beforehand.

However, Amanda Balionis nearly called it. She predicted that Sam Burns would win via MSN:

"Sam Burns is playing out of his mind right now. Once again the LSU talent put himself in the mix and if I'm you, I'm snagging him early for any U.S. Open pools you might be in."

Burns was at or near the top of the leaderboard for much of round one. However, his good form faded. He, like so many others, had a dreadful final round. He shot eight over in the final round.

He had been -4, so he ended up four over, tied with Scheffler for seventh. Amanda Balionis was nearly right on a long shot prediction, though.

