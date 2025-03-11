Amanda Balionis says 'no need for ChatGPT' while discussing it with freestyle golfer and musician

Amanda Balionis recently discussed the use of AI during an interview with musician Kelley James. The CBS Sports journalist was joined by freestyle golfer and musician Kelley James for a Workday Sports interview at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. They hosted an Instagram Live concert and talked about music on January 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET, live from Pebble Beach.

Ad

On Monday, March 10, Kelley James and Workday Sports shared a short clip of Balionis' interview on Instagram, discussing AI. The musician spoke about the growth of AI.

Kelley James also shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"@balionis knows I'm a human robot🤣"

Amanda Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story and praised Kelley James' skills.

"No need for ChatGPT when @kelleyjamesmusic is in the house," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Meanwhile, James said about AI:

Ad

"I fully embrace AI. I fully embrace, like, you know, every piece of technology that can move our world forward. As it applies to me, it's like, eventually, I'm sure in 10 years, it'll be a robot with sensors in their eyes. It'll look at your pupils and see them dilating, understand your facial features, and then be able to take your entire existence online and repurpose it into a song. I'm sure that'll exist. Doesn't it? It doesn't exist today. I—I am the human robot for that."

Ad

Ad

Amanda Balionis is best known for her active presence on social media. On Instagram alone, she has around 329K followers. She frequently shares updates about her daily activities, particularly her game-day coverage and travel experiences.

Amanda Balionis congratulates AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner in a heartfelt message

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am took place from January 30 to February 2. In the four-day event, Rory McIlroy secured an impressive victory over Shane Lowry by two strokes.

Ad

Balionis congratulated McIlroy by sharing an Instagram post on February 3. She posted several pictures along with a heartfelt message celebrating his win.

"Win number 27 (!!) for @rorymcilroy and one he’ll remember for sure. As a golf history buff, you know putting his name on this trophy is meaningful as is a win to kick off 2025. It’s nearly impossible to beat a perfect Sunday at @attproam and my goodness were we lucky to experience exactly that today," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Balionis last covered the Genesis Invitational for CBS, which was held from February 13 to 16, and shared a post praising tournament winner Ludvig Åberg.

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done," she wrote.

Ad

Since then, she has been on a break. On March 8, she posted about her outing in Utah, seemingly enjoying her time away from work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback