Amanda Balionis enjoys a trip to a top-notch ski resort

Seasoned reporter Amanda Balionis is renowned for covering major golf events on the PGA Tour and now she is enjoying a well-earned break. She shared a peek of her adventures and enjoyment with her fans through her Instagram handle. This trip has come as a breath of refreshment in Balionis' life.

Balionis is a prominent figure in golf broadcasting. She is likely to be back in time for The Masters. This break has allowed her to reset and focus on wellness and take some time for her well-being.

Beyond her personal journey, she’s been actively involved in charity work. She was involved in celebrating a major six-figure fundraising milestone through her foundation, Puppies and Golf.

Therefore, her ski trip isn’t merely a vacation—it’s a moment of recharge before she jumps back into the intense world of sports broadcasting.

On March 8, Balionis took to Instagram to share a stunning video post from her winter retreat, showcasing snow-covered mountains, and exhilarating skiing moments. The post mentioned the location of Alta, Utah.

Amanda Balionis at Ski Resort. Image via Instagram/@balionis

This reflective side of Balionis has resonated deeply with the 329k followers she has on the social media platform Instagram.

Looking ahead: What’s next for Amanda Balionis?

While her trip is well-earned, it also coincides with a transformative phase in her life. She is likely to return for golf coverage in April with some newly expanded responsibilities on her shoulder as CBS Sports has announced an additional five hours of live Masters coverage this year. It might be her last break before getting into an incredibly busy schedule with the due season ahead.

Additionally, Balionis has broadened her horizons beyond golf, stepping into NFL sideline coverage last season and expanding her role within CBS. Her versatility as a broadcaster has been on full display, which also proves that she’s far more than just a golf specialist.

As Balionis soaks in the serene mountain air, her fans are already looking forward to her return to sports coverage. With The Masters just a few weeks away, her reappearance on CBS will mark an exciting chapter in golf broadcasting.

Beyond work, her charitable initiatives continue to thrive, with her foundation set to launch its first-ever summer camp for girls, combining golf mentorship and animal care education. This initiative, in partnership with First Tee - Greater Charlotte, highlights her passion for giving back while empowering young athletes.

As she carves down the snowy slopes, one thing is clear—Amanda Balionis isn’t just taking a break; she’s gearing up for an even bigger and better return.

