Amanda Balionis shares a 3-word message with fans as she returns to New York for an NFL event

Amanda Balionis is officially off from covering tournaments on the PGA Tour for CBS Sports. She will soon step into her other role with the broadcasting giant as an National Football League (NFL) sideline reporter.

This week, the golf analyst took a trip to New York on business. She shared a quick message to her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts as she steps into the Big Apple for an NFL event.

While posting a video to her Instagram Stories walking down the busy streets of New York City, Amanda Balionis captioned the post (via Instagram @balionis):

"We're back babayyy."

Here's a look at Balionis' latest post while on a business trip (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis visits New York City for an NFL event (Image via Instagram @balionis)

The CBS Sports star posted the video of herself stunning in a casual look made up of a simple white tank top and light washed jeans. She accessorised the look with a stack of gold bracelets, a necklace, and a trendy sling bag. Balionis also wore a pair of sunglasses and a white hat to protect herself from the intense heat on the East coast.

After grabbing some coffee and a quick visit to Central Park, Amanda Balionis attended an event to kickoff the partnership with Breitling and the NFL as their official timepiece partner. She met fellow sports reporter Maria Taylor at the celebratory event.

The Puppies and Golf founder was also the host of a panel at the New York City NFL event. The major sports league also announced regional partnerships with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

As part of the exciting partnership, Breitling lauched a series of limited edition NFL watches that are available for purchase on their official website. Their least expensive watch, the Endurance Pro 44 NFL Chicago Bears, costs $4,400 while the most high end watch, the Classic AVI Chronograph 42 Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles, retails for a whopping $41,000.

How did Amanda Balionis begin covering NFL?

Amanda Balionis was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Her childhood was filled with a deep affection for the Piitsburgh Steelers. She often went to watch games at the Three Rivers Stadium.

The CBS analyst played volleyball for Kutztown University before transferring to Hofstra University. After she did not make her way onto the volleyball team of the New York based college, she decided to focus on her love for journalism and sports.

Balionis wrote for her university's newspaper and went on to intern for the New York Jets as well as an NFL team and the NHL's Islanders. She went on to work in her current position covering golf for NFL in 2017. Within a year, the media giant gave her an added role as an NFL sideline reporter.

