Amanda Balionis shares 3-word praise for Spain's first Augusta National Women's Amateur champ

By Thomas Ingals
Modified Apr 05, 2025 23:00 GMT
The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis at The 2020 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis took her Instagram story on April 5 to praise Spain's Bernat Escuder after she won the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Escuder is the first Spaniard to win the tournament, which was first played in 2019.

Balionis posted a lot of content to her Instagram story on Saturday about the Augusta National Women's Amateur, including Asterisk Talley's remarkable eagle on the opening hole in the final round.

Balionis reposted a photo by the official Instagram account of the ANWA announcing Bernat Escuder as the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

"What a performance (two clapping emojis)," Balionis' caption on her Instagram story read.
Amanda Balionis&#039; Instagram story on Saturday afternoon
Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on Saturday afternoon

Amanda Balionis has more than 329,000 followers on Instagram. She will be covering The Masters next week for CBS.

Bernat Escuder makes history as the world's top golfers prepare to descend upon Augusta National

Bernat Escuder after winning the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur (via Getty)
Bernat Escuder after winning the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur (via Getty)

The 21-year-old Bernat Escuder made history on Saturday, becoming the first Spaniard to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Escuder defeated 16-year-old Asterisk Talley by a single shot to win the tournament. They both shot a two-under-par 68 in the final round.

Escuder is a senior at Kansas State University. On Saturday, she joined some of Spain's greatest golfers who have won at Augusta National. Spaniards Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal both won two green jackets at Augusta National.

Sergio Garcia claimed The Masters title in 2017, while Jon Rahm won his second major title at Augusta in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler after winning The 2024 Masters Tournament (via Getty)
Scottie Scheffler after winning The 2024 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

The world's top golfers on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will descend upon the greens of Augusta National on Monday, hoping to leave the course on Sunday with a green jacket.

Scottie Scheffler seeks to defend his title, having won his second Masters last April after winning his first in 2022. Scheffler is currenly the top ranked golfer in the world.

Rory McIlroy is second in the world rankings and will attempt to win his first green jacket and complete the career grand slam next week. McIlroy will be playing in The Masters for the 17th time in his career. The only golfer to take more attempts to win their first Masters is Sergio Garcia at 19 tries.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele have had a lot of success at Augusta National despite never having won. Koepka finished tied for second in both 2019 and 2023. Schauffele also finished tied for second in 2019. Schauffele won his first two major titles in 2024 at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

As the world's best golfers prepare to tee off at Augusta National next week, spring is officially on the horizon.

Edition:
English
हिन्दी