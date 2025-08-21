Amanda Balionis shares a glimpse from her "morning prep" ahead of the Tour Championship

Amanda Balionis gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship. The Tour Championship marks the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Tour season, where the FedEx Cup winner will be crowned. Unlike past editions, this year’s event does not feature the starting strokes format, meaning all 30 players begin at level par.

Taking to Instagram stories, the broadcaster shared a picture of her notes and screen setup, writing:

"A little morning prep before our AWS Live today at 2pm ET from the @tourchampionship!"

Amanda Balionis will host AWS Live in collaboration with the PGA Tour and Amazon Web Services. The show is scheduled for Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, from 2–2:30 p.m. ET, streaming across AWS’s social media platforms.

In an earlier Instagram post, Balionis described the project as a “first-of-its-kind” program and said accepting the role was an easy decision. She noted that the show would focus on the influence of technology and AI in golf, from broadcasting to player performance.

Joining her on the broadcast will be golf creators like Roger Steele, media figures including Chad Mumm, and several business leaders, along with some of her former PGA Tour colleagues.

Despite wrapping up her own golf season, Amanda Balionis emphasized that she is not stepping away from the sport entirely. She encouraged fans to tune in, adding that the week in Atlanta promises to be an exciting one, both on set and on air.

When will the players tee up at the Tour Championship 2025?

The Tour Championship begins on Thursday, August 21, at 11:16 a.m. ET at East Lake Golf Club. The season-ending event carries a $40 million purse, with $10 million going to the winner.

Below are the tee times for the opening round (all times ET).

Featured Groups

11:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12:00 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

First-Round Tee Times (Tee No. 1)

11:16 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

11:27 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

11:38 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Harry Hall

11:49 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12:00 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

12:16 p.m.: Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

12:27 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Harman

12:38 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

12:49 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

1:00 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Thomas

1:16 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

1:27 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1:38 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin

1:49 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose

2:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

The 2025 Tour Championship will be broadcast on Golf Channel, NBC and streamed on Peacock. Coverage begins on Thursday, August 21, and Friday, August 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. On Saturday, August 23, the broadcast runs from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel before shifting to NBC and Peacock from 2:30 to 7 p.m. ET. The final round on Sunday, August 24, will air from 12 to 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and continue on NBC and Peacock from 1:30 to 6 p.m. ET.

