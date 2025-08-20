Amanda Balionis shares an exciting announcement ahead of the 2025 Tour Championship

The 2025 PGA Tour season concludes this week with the Tour Championship, where the FedEx Cup champion will be decided. Unlike in previous years, the starting strokes format has been scrapped, meaning all 30 players on the field will begin the tournament at level par. Amanda Balionis will be hosting a special part at the 2025 Tour Championship.She took to her official Instagram account and posted a video making the announcement. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;Mark your calendars! This week, I’m hosting AWS Live with the @pgatour at the @tourchampionship. Join me as I connect with some of the most influential names in golf, and deep dive into the impact technology and AI are having on the game for players, broadcasters, and fans. Thursday, August 21 &amp; Friday, August 22 | 2-2:30 pm ET. Live across AWS’s social channels 🎥 Visit @amazonwebservices for more info.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis shared that although her golf season had ended, she was not stepping away completely. She explained that when AWS invited her to host a first-of-its-kind show, it was an easy decision to accept. She mentioned that she would be hosting AWS Live with the PGA Tour during the Tour Championship on Thursday and Friday, airing from 2 to 2:30 p.m. ET across AWS social platforms.Balionis added that she would be joined by golf creators such as Roger Steele, media figures like Chad Mumm, as well as business executives and even some of her former PGA Tour colleagues. The show, she noted, would explore how technology and AI are shaping golf. She also remarked that it was set to be a hot week in Atlanta, both on set and on air, and encouraged fans to tune in.The season finale offers a total purse of $40 million, with $10 million awarded to the winner. Scottie Scheffler, last year’s champion, leads the field. He arrives at East Lake after winning the BMW Championship, his fifth victory of the year.How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship?NBC and Golf Channel will broadcast the 2025 Tour Championship throughout the week. Here’s the complete TV schedule:Thursday, August 21: 1–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)Friday, August 22: 1–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)Saturday, August 23: 1–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30–7 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)Sunday, August 24: 12–1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30–6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)Streaming informationFans will have several options to follow the action online. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will deliver exclusive early-round and featured group coverage each day, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday and Sunday, 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday and 12 p.m. ET on Saturday.In addition, Peacock will stream NBC’s broadcast, while NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will simulcast Golf Channel coverage.