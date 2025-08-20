2025 Tour Championship R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at East Lake?

The opening round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is set to be played in hot and humid conditions on Thursday, August 21. According to AccuWeather, players can expect sunshine early in the day, followed by a higher chance of thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening. Here’s a detailed look at the forecast for Round 1 of the Tour Championship:

Morning

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Sunny and humid

Wind: NW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 78%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 14%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 31°C

Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in parts of the area; humid

Wind: WNW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm

Rain: 1.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid with thunderstorms possible

Wind: NW at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 85%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 2.2 mm

Rain: 2.2 mm

Cloud Cover: 22%

Visibility: 9 km

2025 Tour Championship Round 1 Tee Times

This time, the Tour Championship's format has been changed, and players will not get the starting stroke advantage. For the uninitiated, the FedEx Cup leader entering the first day at East Lake used to receive a 10-shot advantage.

The first round of the Tour Championship will begin on Thursday at 11:16 a.m. ET, with Chris Gotterup and Akshay Bhatia teeing off from Hole 1. FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Rory McIlroy as the last group of the day. The duo will tee off at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

According to the bookmakers, Scottie Scheffler enters the event as the clear favorite. His recent run of form has been dominant, with two victories in his last three appearances. Most recently, he captured the BMW Championship, marking his fifth win of the season.

Here's the final field of the Tour Championship for the opening round:

11:16 am - Chris Gotterup (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

- Chris Gotterup (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA) 11:27 am - Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

- Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR) 11:38 am - Nick Taylor (CAN), Harry Hall (ENG)

- Nick Taylor (CAN), Harry Hall (ENG) 11:49 am - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Shane Lowry (IRL)

- Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Shane Lowry (IRL) 12:00 pm - Collin Morikawa (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

- Collin Morikawa (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR) 12:16 pm - Corey Conners (CAN), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

- Corey Conners (CAN), Patrick Cantlay (USA) 12:27 pm - Sam Burns (USA), Brian Harman (USA)

- Sam Burns (USA), Brian Harman (USA) 12:38 pm - Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA)

- Andrew Novak (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) 12:49 pm - Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE)

- Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 1:00 pm - Harris English (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

- Harris English (USA), Justin Thomas (USA) 1:16 pm - Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Maverick McNealy (USA)

- Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Maverick McNealy (USA) 1:27 pm - Russell Henley (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT)

- Russell Henley (USA), Sepp Straka (AUT) 1:38 pm - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Ben Griffin (USA)

- Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Ben Griffin (USA) 1:49 pm - J.J. Spaun (USA), Justin Rose (ENG)

- J.J. Spaun (USA), Justin Rose (ENG) 2:00 pm - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

