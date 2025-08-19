How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship? TV, streaming, and more explored

After a season that began in January, the PGA Tour has reached the Tour Championship, its final event of the year before the FedEx Cup Fall Series. The Tour Championship marks the last time golf fans will see the game’s top players compete together until the Ryder Cup in late September.

The 2025 Tour Championship, the closing event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will get underway this week at East Lake in Atlanta (August 21).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters East Lake as the man to beat. After missing the early part of the season with an injury, he returned to his dominant best, winning five tournaments in 2025, including last week’s BMW Championship. He has also claimed two Major titles along the way.

This week’s challenge, however, brings a change. Unlike last year’s format, no player will begin with starting strokes based on FedEx Cup standings. Scheffler and the rest of the 30-man field will all start at even par, making it a true four-round battle for the FedEx Cup and the $10 million winner’s share of a $40 million purse.

That levels the field for other possible contenders like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and even Akshay Bhatia, who qualified in 30th. Any strong performance could be enough to take the Cup from Scheffler’s hands. If the World No. 1 manages a sixth win this year, he would secure his second straight FedEx Cup title.

Coverage of the Tour Championship will air in the United States across NBC and Golf Channel, with streaming available on Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App.

TV Schedule (ET):

Thursday, Aug. 21: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Aug. 22: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Aug. 23: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, Aug. 24: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Streaming:

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature early and featured group coverage daily (start times: 11 a.m. ET Thursday, Sunday, 11:15 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday). Peacock will stream NBC’s weekend coverage alongside simulcasts on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

2025 Tour Championship R1 tee times (All times in ET)

Below are the first round tee times from Tee No. 1 at the Tour Championship (all times ET).

11:16 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

11:27 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im

11:38 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harry Hall

11:49 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry

12:00 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

12:16 p.m. – Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay

12:27 p.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Harman

12:38 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley

12:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

1:00 p.m. – Harris English, Justin Thomas

1:16 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

1:27 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

1:38 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin

1:49 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose

2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

