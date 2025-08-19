  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship? TV, streaming, and more explored

How to watch the 2025 Tour Championship? TV, streaming, and more explored

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:03 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: BMW Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

After a season that began in January, the PGA Tour has reached the Tour Championship, its final event of the year before the FedEx Cup Fall Series. The Tour Championship marks the last time golf fans will see the game’s top players compete together until the Ryder Cup in late September.

Ad

The 2025 Tour Championship, the closing event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will get underway this week at East Lake in Atlanta (August 21).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters East Lake as the man to beat. After missing the early part of the season with an injury, he returned to his dominant best, winning five tournaments in 2025, including last week’s BMW Championship. He has also claimed two Major titles along the way.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week’s challenge, however, brings a change. Unlike last year’s format, no player will begin with starting strokes based on FedEx Cup standings. Scheffler and the rest of the 30-man field will all start at even par, making it a true four-round battle for the FedEx Cup and the $10 million winner’s share of a $40 million purse.

That levels the field for other possible contenders like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and even Akshay Bhatia, who qualified in 30th. Any strong performance could be enough to take the Cup from Scheffler’s hands. If the World No. 1 manages a sixth win this year, he would secure his second straight FedEx Cup title.

Ad

Coverage of the Tour Championship will air in the United States across NBC and Golf Channel, with streaming available on Peacock, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App.

TV Schedule (ET):

  • Thursday, Aug. 21: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Friday, Aug. 22: 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, Aug. 23: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday, Aug. 24: 12-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Ad

Streaming:

  • PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature early and featured group coverage daily (start times: 11 a.m. ET Thursday, Sunday, 11:15 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday). Peacock will stream NBC’s weekend coverage alongside simulcasts on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

2025 Tour Championship R1 tee times (All times in ET)

Below are the first round tee times from Tee No. 1 at the Tour Championship (all times ET).

  • 11:16 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:27 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
  • 11:38 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harry Hall
  • 11:49 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
  • 12:00 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
  • 12:16 p.m. – Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:27 p.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Harman
  • 12:38 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
  • 1:00 p.m. – Harris English, Justin Thomas
  • 1:16 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:27 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
  • 1:38 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin
  • 1:49 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
  • 2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications