Scottie Scheffler to reunite with Ted Scott for the upcoming Tour Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler was recently spotted at the 2025 BMW Championship with his stand-in caddie Michael Cromie. However, the PGA Tour pro will soon reunite with his usual caddie for the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.As reported by Scottie himself, Scott was away to handle some serious family matters. Now, the caddie will be back at Scheffler's side for the upcoming Tour Championship. NUCLR GOLF shared the news on X (previously Twitter).&quot;🚨⛳️🔙 JUST IN: Scottie Scheffler will have Ted Scott back on the bag at the Tour Championship. @SchefflerFans&quot;Scott was absent from Scottie Scheffler's side since the final round of the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship. As he went away to attend a family emergency, Ted’s friend Cromie filled the spot for one tournament.Scheffler and Scott started their journey in the later part of 2021. Ted Scott was caddying for Bubba Watson before this, and the duo parted ways after 15 long years and two major wins. The caddie was looking for a job and was initially hesitant to pick Scottie Scheffler's side. Ultimately, he decided to make the call.Since then, Ted Scott has never left the World Number 1's side, accompanying him on all of his 17 victories. The journey also includes two prestigious major titles. With Ted as his caddie, Scottie Scheffler also reached the number one spot on the OWGR on March 27, 2022.Within years of their starting, Ted and Scheffler formed a solid bond. Their relationship is still the sport's one of the most successful player-caddie duos. Scottie's consistency and Scott's experience has helped the golfer get some special feathers on his professional crown.When Ted Scott revealed why he almost chose not to be Scottie Scheffler's caddieIn the fourth episode of Netflix's Full Swing Season 3, Scott explained in detail that he was a bit hesitant at first to take up the job. The World Number 1's caddie revealed that one of his friends told him about Scheffler.Ted's reservations regarding the job mainly stemmed from his problem with Scottie Scheffler's attitude. Scott said on the fourth episode of season three of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” quoted by GOLF.com:&quot;I had never really met Scottie other than that we played with him in the New Orleans tournament... he was kind of fiesty, you know? That was one of the questions that I asked him when he called me.&quot;However, when Scottie agreed to work on the problem when Ted explained the situation to him.&quot;I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to work for you because of your attitude.’ When I posed that question to him, he said, ‘That’s a fair question and I’m willing to work on it.’... I decided to take the job and here we are.”Scheffler admitted that he had some anger issues in the initial part of his career, while he was still looking for his maiden PGA Tour win. However, with time, the golfer found better ways to channel his emotions on the course.