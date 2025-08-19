  • home icon
  "I'm definitely better" - Scottie Scheffler pushes back on wife's claim he's bad at popular tile game

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 19, 2025 05:05 GMT
Scottie Scheffler’s wife believes he’s bad at playing the popular tile game, Mahjong. However, the World No. 1 golfer begs to differ and has insisted that he is better at it than she is.

Scheffler was featured in a brief interview by Dan Rapaport. During the discussion, Rapaport asked the 18-time PGA Tour winner to mention one thing he’s bad at.

Scottie Scheffler threw the question to his wife, Meredith, who was off-camera. She said he was bad at Mahjong, however, the PGA Tour star pushed back on her claims, saying,

"Mahjong? False Meredith. Ice skating maybe? I don’t know, that’s the first thing that comes to mind… not Mahjong, I’m definitely better than my wife at Mahjong for sure.”
After a second thought, Scottie Scheffler added cooking to the list, saying he’s also bad at it. Dan Rapaport hilariously agreed, referencing the time the four-time major champion injured his hand while making Ravioli.

Scheffler laughed at the joke and said,

“Cooking, yeah, cooking, terrible… That’s my answer. Cooking safely, I’m terrible at it.
Late last year, Scheffler attempted to make ravioli without the right cutting tools and tried to improvise by using a wine glass. In the process, the glass broke and the stem cut into his palm, causing a deep gash.

The Ridgewood native underwent a minor surgery to remove the shards of glass from his hand and was forced to miss The Sentry and The American Express. However, he soon recovered and kicked off his season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scottie Scheffler sends a shoutout to his stand-in caddie Michael Cromie

Scottie Scheffler didn’t have his longtime caddie, Ted Scott, on his bag during the recently concluded BMW Championship. As such, he had to call in Chris Kirk’s caddie, Michael Cromie, to temporarily fill in for Scott, who was attending to an undisclosed family matter.

Scheffler put up an unforgettable performance in the tournament, clinching the title by a two-stroke margin ahead of the runner-up. Afterwards, he shared a post on Instagram looking back on his victory and thanking Cromie for stepping up.

“So thankful to come away with this win at @bmwchamps! A huge thank you to @michaelpcromie for stepping in and being on the bag this week!” he wrote.
During a press conference ahead of the BMW Championship, Scheffler called Cromie a “great guy.” He noted that he was asking the right questions and “doing his best” to figure out what he needed while on the course.

Scottie Scheffler’s victory at Caves Valley Golf Club marked his fifth win of the year and 18th PGA Tour title. He won the tournament with 15-under 265, while Robert MacIntyre, who was a close contender, finished with 13-under.

