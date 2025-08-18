Robert MacIntyre makes a new record after his close finish at the 2025 BMW Championship 

Robert MacIntyre was among the top performers at the 2025 BMW Championship. With a total score of 13-under par, he finished the tournament in solo second place after 72 holes. He was only two shots behind the eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler. Following this terrific performance, MacIntyre has climbed up in the Official Golf World Rankings and reached his career high.The DP World Tour posted an Instagram post dedicated to Robert MacIntyre, providing an update on his accomplishment. They disclosed that MacIntyre had achieved his career-high ranking of 8th in the Official World Golf Rankings. In addition to praising his accomplishment, the Tour disclosed in the caption that MacIntyre was the first Scottish golfer to place in the top 10 in nearly 20 years. The caption read:&quot;A career best 💪@robertmacintyre becomes the first Scot to break into the Official World Golf Ranking Top 10 since Colin Montgomerie in January 2006.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMacIntyre was in a solid lead in the BMW Championship following the third round. Despite having a good lead on the leaderboard, he had a terrible day in the final round. The golfer lost the lead to Scottie Scheffler after shooting a 3-over-par in his final round. He shot rounds of 68, 73, 64, and 62.In addition to his incredible performance during the event, Robert MacIntyre took home $2,160,000 from the $20 million prize pool of the tournament. At the press conference after the competition, the Scottish golfer also responded to his second-place performance.Robert MacIntyre describes how he had a &quot;horrific&quot; start to final dayBMW Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyRobert MacIntyre did not have a fantastic round on the final day of the BMW Championship. In the last round, he made one birdie and four bogeys. Unfortunately, the first and second holes were where two of these bogeys occurred. During the news conference following the event, MacIntyre made it clear that this was not the start he had anticipated. The golfer clarified, quoted by Asap Sports:&quot;No, I got off to an absolutely horrific start. I just expected jumpers on 1 and 2. 1, it's come out dead, and then it's got a massive mud ball just short of the green. Hard to control the chip. But I just felt great going out today. I wasn't even expecting to be over par, to be honest. I was really expecting to go out there, foot down, and perform the way I have the last couple days.&quot;MacIntyre continued:&quot;My golf ball was going miles today. I don't know why. I need to work that out. But when I got the game back in somewhat of a shape, I went over the back of the par-3s. I feel I've hit good shots, and I've gone miles.&quot;Robert MacIntyre's next tournament will be the Tour Championship, the FedEx Playoffs' last event. Only the top 30 players will compete, and MacIntyre is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the entire tournament with his most recent performance.