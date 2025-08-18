5 players who underperformed at the 2025 BMW Championship ft. Justin Thomas

The BMW Championship came to an end with Scottie Scheffler standing tall. Scheffler, who is ranked #1 in the FedEx Standings, had a fantastic event and finished with a total score of 15 under par. He was two shots ahead of runner-up Robert MacIntyre.

Even though they both played admirably in the competition, some golfers truly fell short. Talking more about them, here's a look at a few of the golfers who underperformed.

5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 BMW Championship

#5 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler had a great week during the 2025 BMW Championship. He ended up with a total score of 7 under par to finish tied for 7th place. Unfortunately, this was insufficient for him to qualify for the upcoming Tour Championship.

Following the tournament, Fowler finished 32nd in the FedEx Standings, just missing out on the Tour Championship. In the FedEx standings, Fowler finished with 1,372 points following the four-day tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club.

#4 Michael Kim

Michael Kim had a similar situation to Rickie Fowler. He did well in the 2025 BMW Championship as well, finishing the tournament in a solo 10th position with a total score of 6 under par. Kim finished his run at the Caves Valley Golf Club with scores of 68, 66, 70 and 70. Sadly, Kim just missed the cut and was unable to qualify for the Tour Championship.

With 1400 points overall, Michael Kim finished 31st in the FedEx Standings after the tournament.

#3 Kurt Kitayama

Kurt Kitayama did not have a great time during the BMW Championship. Kitayama tied for 19th place with a final score of even par after 72 holes. The golfers posted rounds of 72, 68, 69 and 71. He did not place in the top 30 of the FedEx Standings for the Tour Championship, despite having an even performance.

After finishing the tournament, Kurt Kitayama ended with a total of 1298 points in the FedEx Standings, placing him 35th and just missing the FedEx Playoffs final round.

#2 Lucas Glover

One of the most anticipated players for the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover, also needed to place well in the competition in order to earn a spot on the Tour Championship. Glover finished tied for 40th place with a total score of 10 over par; therefore, that did not happen. Because of this, he missed the FedEx Playoffs final tournament and finished in 36th place in the FedEx Standings.

#1 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas had a rough week during the BMW tournament. He tied for 33rd place at the end of the tournament with a total score of 6 over par. Thomas, who is currently 12th in the FedEx Standings with 2,477 points overall, is eligible for the Tour Championship despite suffering a tough loss at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

