"This might age poorly": Michael Kim casts doubt on his own BMW Championship forecast

The 2025 BMW Championship has kicked off at Caves Valley Golf Club, and one-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim is in the field. He initially predicted the winning score ahead of the tournament, but has now changed his mind based on the game's progression so far.

One day before the tournament, Kim shared a tweet on X implying that there would be high scores this year due to the tough nature of the course. He wrote,

"I promise -27 is not going to be the winner’s score this year haha.”

After his second round, the one-time PGA Tour winner shared another tweet that read,

"This might age poorly…”

The current look of the leaderboard supports Michael Kim’s second tweet, as two-time PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre has taken a strong lead. He scored 14-under across 36 holes at Caves Valley Club after shooting 62 and 64 in his first two rounds.

Should MacIntyre continue at his current pace, he may claim the title on Sunday with great scores. He is currently in a five-stroke lead ahead of World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, who is in a solo second with 9-under.

Meanwhile, Michael Kim is also one of the top contenders on the leaderboard, having fired through a great round on day two. He is currently tied for fifth place, with 6-under across 36 holes.

How did Michel Kim perform in his second round at the BMW Championship?

One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim - Image Source: Imagn

Michael Kim started his second round at Caves Valley Golf Club with a bogey on the par-3 third hole. He then shot two consecutive birdies on the seventh and the eighth holes.

The 32-year-old golfer went bogey-free on the back nine, with three birdies on the 11th, 15th, and 17th holes. He scored 4-under in the round, bringing his total score to 6-under.

Kim is tied for fifth place with Tommy Fleetwood, who is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour title, and Maverick McNealy, who is seeking his second tour title.

Here's a look at Michael Kim’s scorecard from the 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2:

Round 2:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

