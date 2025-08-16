  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "This might age poorly": Michael Kim casts doubt on his own BMW Championship forecast

"This might age poorly": Michael Kim casts doubt on his own BMW Championship forecast

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 16, 2025 03:16 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA Tour star Michael Kim - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 BMW Championship has kicked off at Caves Valley Golf Club, and one-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim is in the field. He initially predicted the winning score ahead of the tournament, but has now changed his mind based on the game's progression so far.

Ad

One day before the tournament, Kim shared a tweet on X implying that there would be high scores this year due to the tough nature of the course. He wrote,

"I promise -27 is not going to be the winner’s score this year haha.”

After his second round, the one-time PGA Tour winner shared another tweet that read,

"This might age poorly…”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The current look of the leaderboard supports Michael Kim’s second tweet, as two-time PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre has taken a strong lead. He scored 14-under across 36 holes at Caves Valley Club after shooting 62 and 64 in his first two rounds.

Should MacIntyre continue at his current pace, he may claim the title on Sunday with great scores. He is currently in a five-stroke lead ahead of World No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, who is in a solo second with 9-under.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael Kim is also one of the top contenders on the leaderboard, having fired through a great round on day two. He is currently tied for fifth place, with 6-under across 36 holes.

How did Michel Kim perform in his second round at the BMW Championship?

One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim - Image Source: Imagn
One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim - Image Source: Imagn

Michael Kim started his second round at Caves Valley Golf Club with a bogey on the par-3 third hole. He then shot two consecutive birdies on the seventh and the eighth holes.

Ad

The 32-year-old golfer went bogey-free on the back nine, with three birdies on the 11th, 15th, and 17th holes. He scored 4-under in the round, bringing his total score to 6-under.

Kim is tied for fifth place with Tommy Fleetwood, who is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour title, and Maverick McNealy, who is seeking his second tour title.

Here's a look at Michael Kim’s scorecard from the 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2:

Ad

Round 2:

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More
Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications