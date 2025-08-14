PGA Tour suspended pro announces launch of his new tournament

A suspended PGA Tour pro has recently made an announcement on his social media profile. According to his latest Instagram story, the professional golfer will be launching his new tournament next month.

Wesley Bryan, a member of the content creator duo widely known as Bryan Bros, declared the launch of a college golf tournament. Named after them, the "Bryan Bros Collegiate" will be an inaugural NCAA Division I golf tournament held at Solinas Golf Club from September 29 to 30.

The PGA Tour-suspended pro and his brother's contest at West Columbia, South Carolina, will be a 54-hole men's golf competition with both Team and Individual formats.

Take a look at Wesley Bryan's Instagram story here:

Screenshot from Wesley Bryan's Instagram story about his golf tournament / IG: @wesleybryangolf

Bryan was banned by the Tour a couple of months ago. Just before this year's Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wesley's participation in a LIV Golf-backed contest landed him in some serious hot waters.

Bryan took part in The Duels: Miami, a nine-hole scramble event where he played against other golfers like Phil Mickelson and content creator Grant Horvat. PGA Tour banned the golfer shortly after the 2v2 contest was streamed on the 2025 Creator Classic winner's YouTube Channel.

Bryan's Tour diary contains some glorious pages. The golfer's maiden and only win came back in 2017 when he clinched the RBC Heritage title. Last year, Wesley showcased some serious skills by tying the course record at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after scoring 10 under par 61.

The suspended PGA Tour pro missed out on winning the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship by a two-stroke margin. He took the second spot, losing the title to Billy Horschel.

The Tour ban affected Wesley, but the golfer was always open with how thankful he was to PGAT.

When PGA Tour suspended pro shared his thoughts about the "emotional rollercoaster" following ban

After he was suspended by the Tour, Wesley shared a video on his YouTube channel. The former RBC Heritage winner spoke about his feelings regarding the incident. He said (quoted by The Mirror):

"It’s been a difficult few weeks for us. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for sure for everybody in this cart... even in the midst of the little disagreement we have right now, I just wanted to make sure that we said our proper thank yous..."

However, Wesley's statement did not indicate any bad blood between him and PGA Tour. The golfer further said:

"...they’ve given us so much... when we started our YouTube journey ten-plus years ago, all we wanted to do was fund our mini-tour journey in hopes of one day playing on the PGA Tour"

Banned by the Tour, Bryan still actively participates in other golf tournaments. His last competitive performance was back in July in the 2025 BMW International Open. After four rounds, Wesley finished on the 64th spot of the DP World Tour event leaderboard.

