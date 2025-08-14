"Another opportunity come Sunday": Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about his close miss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Seven-time DP World Tour Winner Tommy Fleetwood missed out on claiming his maiden PGA Tour title last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he is maintaining a positive outlook on his near miss, and is looking forward to putting himself in contention again at the BMW Championship.An Instagram video shared by the PGA Tour captured Fleetwood practicing his swing ahead of the second playoff event at Caves Valley Golf Club. He spoke about the upcoming tournament, saying,“Just trying to put myself in position again. I think, you know, there’s eight rounds of golf left now in the season. There’s still amazing opportunities ahead,” he said.“All I can wish for is that I can give myself another opportunity come Sunday,” he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the disappointment, Tommy Fleetwood expressed gratitude for being able to compete in the playoffs, saying it’s a “great time of the year” to be playing. He also shared that he intends to enjoy his game as much as possible, while also doing his best to secure a win.The Southport native spent the rest of his practice round strategizing with his caddie on how best to approach the game on Thursday. He was also captured singing an autograph for a young fan.Fleetwood will tee off for his first round at the 2025 BMW Championshp at 1:27 p.m. ET from the first hole, paired with Justin Thomas. He will tee off for his second round at 10:54 a.m. ET from the same hole.How many PGA Tour runner-up finishes does Tommy Fleetwood have?Seven-time DP World Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood - Image Source: ImagnAlthough Tommy Fleetwood is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour win, he has finished in a runner-up position six times on the tour. So far, he has 29 top-5 finishes in his PGA Tour career and 43 top-10 results. He also has six third-place results.The 34-year-old golfer has finished in a solo second place four times in his career and has tied for second place once. He carded 14-under 266 in the 2025 Travelers Championship and tied for second place with Russell Henley.He narrowly missed out on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open title after losing in a playoff with Nick Taylor. He scored 17-under 271 across 72 holes at Oakdale Golf and Country Club and tied with Taylor for the lead. However, he lost the title to an eagle on the fourth extra hole.Here’s a break down of Tommy Fleetwood’s runner-up finishes over the years:2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: 2 (13-under 271)2018 US Open: 2 (2-over 282)2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 2 (23-under 265)2019 Open Championship - 2 (9-under 275)2023 RBC Canadian Open: P2 (17-under 271)2025 Travelers Championship: T2 (14-under 266)