  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Another opportunity come Sunday": Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about his close miss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

"Another opportunity come Sunday": Tommy Fleetwood gets honest about his close miss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 14, 2025 04:33 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood - Image Source: Imagn

Seven-time DP World Tour Winner Tommy Fleetwood missed out on claiming his maiden PGA Tour title last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he is maintaining a positive outlook on his near miss, and is looking forward to putting himself in contention again at the BMW Championship.

Ad

An Instagram video shared by the PGA Tour captured Fleetwood practicing his swing ahead of the second playoff event at Caves Valley Golf Club. He spoke about the upcoming tournament, saying,

“Just trying to put myself in position again. I think, you know, there’s eight rounds of golf left now in the season. There’s still amazing opportunities ahead,” he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“All I can wish for is that I can give myself another opportunity come Sunday,” he added.
Ad

Despite the disappointment, Tommy Fleetwood expressed gratitude for being able to compete in the playoffs, saying it’s a “great time of the year” to be playing. He also shared that he intends to enjoy his game as much as possible, while also doing his best to secure a win.

The Southport native spent the rest of his practice round strategizing with his caddie on how best to approach the game on Thursday. He was also captured singing an autograph for a young fan.

Ad

Fleetwood will tee off for his first round at the 2025 BMW Championshp at 1:27 p.m. ET from the first hole, paired with Justin Thomas. He will tee off for his second round at 10:54 a.m. ET from the same hole.

How many PGA Tour runner-up finishes does Tommy Fleetwood have?

Seven-time DP World Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood - Image Source: Imagn
Seven-time DP World Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood - Image Source: Imagn

Although Tommy Fleetwood is still chasing his maiden PGA Tour win, he has finished in a runner-up position six times on the tour. So far, he has 29 top-5 finishes in his PGA Tour career and 43 top-10 results. He also has six third-place results.

Ad

The 34-year-old golfer has finished in a solo second place four times in his career and has tied for second place once. He carded 14-under 266 in the 2025 Travelers Championship and tied for second place with Russell Henley.

He narrowly missed out on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open title after losing in a playoff with Nick Taylor. He scored 17-under 271 across 72 holes at Oakdale Golf and Country Club and tied with Taylor for the lead. However, he lost the title to an eagle on the fourth extra hole.

Ad

Here’s a break down of Tommy Fleetwood’s runner-up finishes over the years:

  • 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: 2 (13-under 271)
  • 2018 US Open: 2 (2-over 282)
  • 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 2 (23-under 265)
  • 2019 Open Championship - 2 (9-under 275)
  • 2023 RBC Canadian Open: P2 (17-under 271)
  • 2025 Travelers Championship: T2 (14-under 266)
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications