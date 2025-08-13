 "I was numb" - Golf analyst shares take on Tommy Fleetwood not winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood fell short of his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship despite leading late in the final round. Golf analyst Sam Riggs Bozoian, one of the hosts of the Fore Play Golf podcast, shared his disappointment with Fleetwood's loss at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

The Englishman started the final round with a one-shot advantage and remained in front through the back nine after making a long birdie putt early in the stretch. However, he registered two bogeys in the final round to finish his campaign with 15-over par, a stroke behind Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun.

Fore Play Golf's X page shared a video clip of Bozoian revealing his take on Fleetwood's narrow miss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The analyst can be heard saying:

"Even the playoff yesterday between JJ Spaun and Justin Rose, I was watching it but I was a little numb to it. You watch Tommy kind of give it up at the end and think he’s going to win. Up until, you know the 15th, 16th hole, you’re like this guy is finally get it. And we’re get to celebrate this guy who really love the sport."

Fore Play @ForePlayPod At this point the entire world is rooting for a Tommy Fleetwood win. Presented by @Chevrolet

Fleetwood’s challenge faltered on the par-4 17th, where he made bogey. A par on the 18th left him at 15-under with a closing 69. That placed him one shot outside the playoff between Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun.

Tommy Fleetwood’s $1.16 million payout marked his 43rd career top-10 finish on the PGA Tour and his 29th top-five. In 162 starts, he is still seeking his first win. The 34-year-old came close to winning the title at the Travelers Championship but settled for a runner-up finish. After narrowly missing his maiden PGA title in Memphis, Tennessee, Tommy Fleetwood also talked about his loss.

Tommy Fleetwood talked about his heartbreaking defeat at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood’s quest for a PGA Tour victory continues after another near-miss at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Entering the final round with a one-shot lead, Fleetwood finished tied for third after a 1-under 69, one stroke behind winner Justin Rose.

Tommy Fleetwood’s disappointment was evident, but he remained positive in the post-round interview. He said:

“I’m obviously going to be disappointed. I said last time, there’s a lot of positives to take, as much as I don’t really, I won’t feel like that right now. I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was. You know, we move on."

This marks Tommy Fleetwood’s 43rd top-10 finish without a PGA Tour win, including six runner-up and six third-place finishes. Despite the setbacks, he said he remains determined to secure his first title. His next opportunity comes at the BMW Championship, which starts on Thursday, August 14.

