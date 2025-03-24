Amanda Balionis shares a peek into her daily life at home during pre-Masters break

Amanda Balionis provided a sneak peek into her daily life while enjoying a vacation ahead of the 2025 Masters. The renowned sports journalist, who is widely known for covering golf, NFL, and college football for CBS Sports, is having a great time taking a break from her work.

On Sunday, March 23, Balionis posted a video on her Instagram handle, providing a glimpse into her life lately while not at work. The reel included videos of her enjoying a workout, vacationing on beaches, and engaging in other fun activities while off duty.

Sharing the reel, Balionis wrote in the caption:

"Soaking in the ✨ joy ✨ at home. I’m so excited to get back at it soon in Augusta, GA with my @golfoncbs team but I never take this March break for granted. I find myself really focusing on gratitude and intentionality around small daily routines that fill me up and remind me what really matters (spoiler: it’s community, health, dogs and coffee) here’s a day in the life of what brings me joy. Also would love to hear what “small” daily thing you do that brings you joy."

Amanda Balionis enjoys around 329K followers on Instagram, where she regularly updates her audience about her professional and personal life. She had last covered a golf tournament in February and has since been on a break. In the caption of her recent post, she hinted at her comeback at the Masters in Augusta National, which will take place from April 10 to 13.

Which golf event did Amanda Balionis last cover?

Amanda Balionis had last covered the Genesis Invitational, which was held at Torrey Pines. The signature PGA Tour event took place from February 13 to 16, where Ludvig Åberg registered a one-stroke win over Maverick McNealy. He played the four rounds with scores of 74, 66, 70, and 66 to secure the victory, earning a whopping $4 million in prize money and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Balionis shared about her last golf outing on her Instagram account and congratulated the winner, Åberg, in the caption of the post. She wrote:

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness."

While Amanda Balionis was away from her broadcasting duties, last week, the PGA Tour players competed at the Valspar Championship, which was held from March 20 to 23. Viktor Hovland won the tournament, breaking his more than a year-long winless streak on the PGA Tour.

