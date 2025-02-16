Amanda Balionis shares her "pre-final round vibes" with her 327K Instagram followers

As the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego approaches its conclusion, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is providing the live coverage. Balionis, known for her engaging reporting style, shared a video of having a downtime at the beach before the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Ad

She shared the update with her 327k Instagram followers.

"Pre-final round vibes," Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption of her post.

Still image from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story

The tournament that relocated from Riviera Country Club due to the recent wildfires, has seen intense competition over the past three days. Maverick McNealy leads the field and closely followed by Patrick Rodgers.

Ad

Trending

Sweden's Ludvig Åberg, who made a remarkable hole-in-one on the par-three third hole is tied in T2 position as of this writing with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Notable contenders include Rory McIlroy, who saw his hopes dashed after a challenging three-over-par 74 in the third round.

The tournament has been marked by heartfelt tributes to Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, who recently passed away. Players honored her by placing a white flag on the seventh hole and wearing red pin badges reading 'For Tida' during the final round. Tiger, the event's host, withdrew from the tournament to mourn his mother's loss.

Ad

With a substantial prize fund of $20 million and $4 million awarded to the winner, the stakes are high. The final round promises thrilling action as top golfers vie for the title

Amanda Balionis’ rise as a trusted voice in golf broadcasting

For the past two years, Amanda Balionis has been a key part of CBS’s golf coverage, providing insightful interviews, on-course updates, and post-round reactions from the sport’s biggest names. Whether walking the fairways alongside top players or breaking down key moments with analysts, she has built a reputation for engaging storytelling and in-depth reporting.

Ad

Her work has taken her to all four majors, including The Masters at Augusta National, where she has interviewed some of the greatest golfers in history.

She has also been a fixture at high-profile events like The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup Playoffs, helping to bring fans closer to the action with her interviews and expert analysis.

Beyond her reporting, Balionis has connected with golf fans through her social media presence, often sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the tour. Her interactions with players, caddies, and even celebrity guests—like Brian Baumgartner at the Phoenix Open—have made her a favourite among golf viewers.

Few days go, she shared a fun moment with The Office star at the WM Phoenix Open, adding a touch of humour to her busy PGA Tour coverage. The two crossed paths during the event at TPC Scottsdale, where Balionis was once again on duty, bringing fans the latest updates from the course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback