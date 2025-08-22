Amanda Balionis shares ‘summer makeup hack’ for the ‘girlies’ on her Instagram

CBS golf reporter Amanda Balionis took a break from her Tour Championship coverage to share a “summer sweat makeup hack” with her followers on Instagram. Posting from the hair and makeup chair, she showed fans a tip she called “genius” for keeping concealer from creasing in hot conditions.

On her Instagram Story, Balionis added the caption:

“🚨 for the girlies only 🚨 the summer sweat makeup hack we NEEDED. Genius. 🤯🤯🤯”

A still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)

Explaining the method, Mary used a sponge sprayed with Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray to set concealer before applying powder. The product, priced at $34 (on the company's website), is known for its waterproof and sweat-resistant formula that helps makeup stay in place while keeping a natural finish.

“It will not crack on you, it won't crease, it won't lift,” she said, adding that the technique works especially well in hot and humid weather.

Balionis reacted enthusiastically, telling her followers:

“This is for the girls only. This is genius.”

The makeup artist also suggested applying the technique under the eyes and on the T-zone before finishing with an all-over spray to help the makeup last all day. Balionis is currently covering the Tour Championship for AWS Live at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where she has been keeping fans updated from behind the scenes.

Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her Tour Championship prep

On Wednesday, August 21, Amanda Balionis gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her morning routine as she prepared for the 2025 Tour Championship. The season-ending event on the PGA Tour will decide the FedEx Cup champion. Unlike previous years, the 2025 edition will not use the starting strokes format, and all 30 players will begin the tournament at even par.

Balionis took to Instagram Stories to post a snapshot of her notes and broadcast setup, writing:

“A little morning prep before our AWS Live today at 2pm ET from the @tourchampionship!”

Amanda Balionis is hosting AWS Live in partnership with the PGA Tour and Amazon Web Services. The program is airing on August 21 and 22 from 2–2:30 p.m. ET across AWS social channels.

Earlier, Balionis had described the show as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative that blends golf and technology, saying she had no hesitation in signing on. The focus will be on how innovations such as AI and cloud solutions are shaping both coverage and player performance.

Balionis will be joined on air by creators like Roger Steele, producer Chad Mumm, and several business and media figures, along with some of her former PGA Tour colleagues.

Although her own broadcast season in golf has concluded, Balionis stressed she is still staying close to the game. She urged followers to tune in and hinted at the hot conditions in Atlanta, noting it would be an intense week both on set and on the course.

