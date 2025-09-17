Amanda Balionis shows off white top and navy blue trousers ahead of 'jumping back into golf'

Amanda Balionis shared a picture of her outfit as she visited Pebble Beach for golf-related engagements. Even though she is currently busy with the NFL season, the American reporter shared her excitement about getting back to the game of golf.

In the attire, she wore a white t-shirt paired with a shrug, along with navy blue pants. The top was from the brand called Greyson Women, and the trousers were called Katherine Pant Wide Leg from the brand Williams Athletic Club, priced at $250. The trousers were stretchy and soft with luxurious fabric. The pants had 2 side pockets and 2 back pockets.

Balionis uploaded a photo in the said attire and shared the news of returning to golf.

Jumping back into golf the next couple of days 🥰

The 39-year-old also shared information regarding her clothes and wrote:

“Loving this top/sweater from @greysonwomen and pants from @williamsathleticclub… their pants are insane. Perfect fit for on the course or off.”

Amanda Balionis in the photo ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)

This year, Balionis covered several PGA Tour tournaments, like the Genesis Scottish Open and the 3M Open.

Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to her CBS team as she wrapped the regular golf season

Amanda Balionis covered almost all the PGA Tour events in 2025, and she credited her entire CBS team for the successful golf ventures. Balionis shared how the 19 weeks on the road looked, and it wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of the backend team, who arranged everything in advance for smoother work. Balionis uploaded a few photos from her golf ventures on Instagram and wrote a caption to acknowledge her team's efforts. Her words were:

“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy; we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”

She continued, “I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.”

The 2025 Open Championship held at Dunluce Course from July 17-20 was the last golf event covered by Balionis this season before she shifted her focus to her NFL duties.

