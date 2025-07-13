Who won the Genesis Scottish Open 2025? Full leaderboard explored

This year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick featured a strong field with some of the world's top golfers. The tournament concluded with Chris Gotterup coming out on top.

The American golfer finished his final round with a total score of 15-under. He ended up two shots clear of Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for second place at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Gotterup had been carrying the lead of the Genesis Scottish Open since Round 3. In his final round, he scored six birdies and two bogeys, which was enough to secure his second PGA Tour title.

Several big names finished in the top 10 at the Genesis Scottish Open, including the likes of McIlroy, Nicolai Højgaard, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka, and Xander Schauffele.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed view of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard. Take a look:

1 — Chris Gotterup (-15)

T2 — Marco Penge (-13)

T2 — Rory McIlroy (-13)

T4 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-12)

T4 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-12)

6 — Justin Rose (-11)

7 — Sepp Straka (-10)

T8 — Xander Schauffele (-9)

T8 — Scottie Scheffler (-9)

T8 — Ludvig Aberg (-9)

T11 — Viktor Hovland (-8)

T11 — Wyndham Clark (-8)

T13 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-7)

T13 — Taylor Pendrith (-7)

T13 — Kristoffer Reitan (-7)

T13 — Andrew Novak (-7)

T17 — Adam Scott (-6)

T17 — Harry Hall (-6)

T17 — Andy Sullivan (-6)

T17 — Matti Schmid (-6)

T17 — Tom Kim (-6)

T22 — Nick Taylor (-5)

T22 — Grant Forrest (-5)

T22 — Nico Echavarria (-5)

T22 — Jordan Smith (-5)

T22 — Jorge Campillo (-5)

T22 — Maverick McNealy (-5)

T22 — Matt McCarty (-5)

T22 — Richard Mansell (-5)

T22 — Justin Thomas (-5)

T22 — Antoine Rozner (-5)

T22 — Harris English (-5)

T22 — Jake Knapp (-5)

T34 — Sebastian Soderberg (-4)

T34 — Alex Smalley (-4)

T34 — Laurie Canter (-4)

T34 — Si Woo Kim (-4)

T34 — Michael Kim (-4)

T34 — Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T34 — Elvis Smylie (-4)

T34 — Marcel Siem (-4)

T34 — Kevin Yu (-4)

T43 — Yannik Paul (-3)

T43 — Jesper Svensson (-3)

T43 — Ugo Coussaud (-3)

T43 — Victor Perez (-3)

T47 — Aaron Rai (-2)

T47 — Corey Conners (-2)

T47 — Sam Burns (-2)

T50 — Keith Mitchell (-1)

T50 — Matt Wallace (-1)

T50 — Jhonattan Vegas (-1)

T50 — Brian Harman (-1)

T50 — Francesco Laporta (-1)

T55 — John Parry (E)

T55 — Keita Nakajima (E)

T55 — Bud Cauley (E)

T55 — Romain Langasque (E)

T55 — Daniel Berger (E)

T60 — Alejandro Del Rey (+1)

T60 — Gary Woodland (+1)

T60 — Sami Valimaki (+1)

T60 — Daniel Brown (+1)

T60 — Thorbjorn Olesen (+1)

T65 — Dale Whitnell (+2)

T65 — Jacques Kruyswijk (+2)

T65 — Ryan Fox (+2)

T65 — Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T65 — Sam Bairstow (+2)

T65 — Luke Clanton (+2)

T71 — Padraig Harrington (+3)

T71 — Thomas Detry (+3)

73 — Martin Couvra (+4)

74 — Ryan Gerard (+5)

T75 — Jacob Bridgeman (+6)

T75 — Connor Syme (+6)

T75 — Sam Stevens (+6)

78 — Henrik Norlander (+7)

79 — Byeong Hun An (+8)

