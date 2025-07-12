Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open recently concluded at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. A while ago, the round on Saturday ended with two golfers headlining the tournament leaderboard.

There's just one day left before the $9,000,000 event at North Berwick comes to an end. Before the final round, Chris Gotterup and Rory McIlroy are jointly leading this tournament.

Today, Gotterup maintained the momentum and kept leading the field with a one-stroke margin after the Genesis Scottish Open Round 3. The golfer scored two birdies and as many bogeys, finishing the third round at even par.

On the other hand, McIlroy had an impressive day. The Northern Irishman carded five birdies and one bogey on Saturday. After 54 holes at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy and Gotterup stand with a total of 11 under par.

Following them closely are four golfers, tied for third place on the leaderboard with a two-stroke deficit. Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, Jake Knapp, and Wyndham Clark ended three rounds with a total of 9 under par.

The defending champion of the Genesis Scottish Open title, Robert MacIntyre, ended 54 holes with a total of 1 over par. He currently stands tied in the 66th spot on the tournament leaderboard.

As the tournament reaches its concluding moment on Sunday, golfers will be making a final attempt at the massive tournament prize purse. The tee times and pairings for the final round of this year's Genesis Scottish Open will be announced soon.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard after Round 3 on Saturday. Take a look:

T1 — Rory Mcllroy (-11)

T1 — Chris Gotterup (-11)

T3 — Marco Penge (-9)

T3 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T3 — Wyndham Clark (-9)

T3 — Jake Knapp (-9)

T7 — Harris English (-7)

T7 — Tom Kim (-7)

T7 — Andrew Novak (-7)

T7 — Kevin Yu (-7)

T7 — Antoine Rozner (-7)

T7 — Sepp Straka (-7)

T7 — Matti Schmid (-7)

T7 — Ludvig Aberg (-7)

T15 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-6)

T15 — Kristoffer Reitan (-6)

T15 — Scottie Scheffler (-6)

T15 — Francesco Laporta (-6)

T15 — Andy Sullivan (-6)

T20 — Romain Langasque (-5)

T20 — Viktor Hovland (-5)

T20 — Bud Cauley (-5)

T20 — Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T20 — Matthew McCarty (-5)

T20 — Xander Schauffele (-5)

T20 — Victor Perez (-5)

T20 — Harry Hall (-5)

T28 — Ugo Coussaud (-4)

T28 — Jorge Campillo (-4)

T28 — Jordan L. Smith (-4)

T28 — Justin Rose (-4)

T28 — Michael Kim (-4)

T28 — Grant Forrest (-4)

T28 — Nick Taylor (-4)

T35 — John Parry (-3)

T35 — Matt Wallace (-3)

T35 — Si Woo Kim (-3)

T35 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T35 — Adam Scott (-3)

T35 — Aaron Rai (-3)

T35 — Sebastian Soderberg (-3)

T35 — Alejandro Del Rey (-3)

T35 — Yannik Paul (-3)

T35 — Keith Mitchell (-3)

T45 — Alex Smalley (-2)

T45 — Laurie Canter (-2)

T45 — Jhonattan Vegas (-2)

T45 — Gary Woodland (-2)

T45 — Jesper Svensson (-2)

T45 — Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T45 — Nicolas Echavarria (-2)

T45 — Brian Harman (-2)

T53 — Sami Valimaki (-1)

T53 — Elvis Smylie (-1)

T53 — Keita Nakajima (-1)

T53 — Maverick McNealy (-1)

T53 — Jacques Kruyswijk (-1)

T53 — Marcel Siem (-1)

T53 — Daniel Brown (-1)

T53 — Richard Mansell (-1)

T61 — Justin Thomas (E)

T61 — Corey Conners (E)

T61 — Jacob Bridgeman (E)

T61 — Sam Burns (E)

T61 — Ryan Fox (E)

T66 — Robert MacIntyre (+1)

T66 — Padraig Harrington (+1)

T66 — Daniel Berger (+1)

T66 — Connor Syme (+1)

T66 — Sam Stevens (+1)

T66 — Thomas Detry (+1)

T66 — Thorbjorn Olesen (+1)

T66 — Sam Bairstow (+1)

T74 — Henrik Norlander (+2)

T74 — Martin Couvra (+2)

T74 — Luke Clanton (+2)

T74 — Dale Whitnell (+2)

T74 — Ryan Gerard (+2)

79 — Byeong Hun An (+5)

