How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy recently finished competing in he second round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. The Northern Irishman started the round alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele from the 10th tee.
McIlroy has struggled with his standings since his historic win at the Masters in Augusta National. After gaining some momentum with a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship last month, the PGA Tour veteran is playing the $9,000,000 event in North Berwick to find some form ahead of the Open.
After playing 36 holes in the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy has secured the ticket for the weekend, currently standing with a total of 7-under par. On Friday, July 11, McIlroy scored 5-under par 65.
He began the second round with a birdie in the par 5 opening hole on the back nine. McIlroy scored a par in the next par 4 hole, followed by a second birdie on the par 3 12th. After a par on the 13th, Rory McIlroy scored three back-to-back birdies on par 3 hole 14, par 4 hole 15, and par 5 hole 16.
The five-time major champion ended the back nine 5-under, with a par in the concluding par 4. While playing the front nine, McIlroy kept scoring pars consistently for the first four holes. His sixth birdie for Round 2 came on par 4 hole 5. While playing on par 4 hole 8, the Holywood native registered his first and only bogey of the day.
With a par on the concluding front nine hole, McIlroy ended the front nine with 35. As of this writing, the golfer stands tied on fifth place on the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard.
Exploring Rory McIlroy's Round 2 scorecard at 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
The 36-year-old scored six birdies in Round 2, scoring only one bogey on Friday. Take a look at the detailed hole-by-hole score breakdown of Rory McIlroy's performance in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open:
Front Nine:
- par 4 Hole 1 — 4
- par 4 Hole 2 — 4
- par 5 Hole 3 — 5
- par 4 Hole 4 — 4
- par 4 Hole 5 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 3 Hole 6 — 3
- par 4 Hole 7 — 4
- par 4 Hole 8 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 3 Hole 9 — 3
- Front Nine total — 35 (even)
Back Nine:
- par 5 Hole 10 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 11 — 4
- par 3 Hole 12 — 2 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 13 — 4
- par 3 Hole 14 — 2 ( birdie )
- par 4 Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )
- par 5 Hole 16 — 4 ( birdie )
- par 3 Hole 17 — 3
- par 4 Hole 18 — 4
- Back Nine total — 30 (-5)
Total score in Second Round: 5-under par 65.