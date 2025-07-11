How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy recently finished competing in he second round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. The Northern Irishman started the round alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele from the 10th tee.

Ad

McIlroy has struggled with his standings since his historic win at the Masters in Augusta National. After gaining some momentum with a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship last month, the PGA Tour veteran is playing the $9,000,000 event in North Berwick to find some form ahead of the Open.

After playing 36 holes in the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy has secured the ticket for the weekend, currently standing with a total of 7-under par. On Friday, July 11, McIlroy scored 5-under par 65.

Ad

Trending

He began the second round with a birdie in the par 5 opening hole on the back nine. McIlroy scored a par in the next par 4 hole, followed by a second birdie on the par 3 12th. After a par on the 13th, Rory McIlroy scored three back-to-back birdies on par 3 hole 14, par 4 hole 15, and par 5 hole 16.

The five-time major champion ended the back nine 5-under, with a par in the concluding par 4. While playing the front nine, McIlroy kept scoring pars consistently for the first four holes. His sixth birdie for Round 2 came on par 4 hole 5. While playing on par 4 hole 8, the Holywood native registered his first and only bogey of the day.

Ad

With a par on the concluding front nine hole, McIlroy ended the front nine with 35. As of this writing, the golfer stands tied on fifth place on the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's Round 2 scorecard at 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

The 36-year-old scored six birdies in Round 2, scoring only one bogey on Friday. Take a look at the detailed hole-by-hole score breakdown of Rory McIlroy's performance in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open:

Ad

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 4

par 4 Hole 2 — 4

par 5 Hole 3 — 5

par 4 Hole 4 — 4

par 4 Hole 5 — 3 ( birdie )

par 3 Hole 6 — 3

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 4 Hole 8 — 5 ( bogey )

par 3 Hole 9 — 3

Front Nine total — 35 (even)

Back Nine:

par 5 Hole 10 — 4 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 3 Hole 12 — 2 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 13 — 4

par 3 Hole 14 — 2 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 15 — 3 ( birdie )

par 5 Hole 16 — 4 ( birdie )

par 3 Hole 17 — 3

par 4 Hole 18 — 4

Back Nine total — 30 (-5)

Total score in Second Round: 5-under par 65.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More