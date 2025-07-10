Can Rory McIlroy get back to winning ways at Genesis Scottish Open 2025?

The latest edition of the Genesis Scottish Open will commence at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland on Thursday, July 10. The event, falling a week ahead of The Open Championship, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, the top two ranked players lead the odds list with the Masters champ taking second place.
Scheffler is the outright favorite to clinch the winner’s paycheck from the Scottish national open’s $9,000,000 purse. Meanwhile, the five-time major champion, who clinched his long-awaited career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, sits closely behind him. According to SportsLine, the No.1 golfer enters the event with 36-1 odds while the Northern Irishman starts with 75-1.
McIlroy comes into the Scottish Open on the back of a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship, which fell after a T19 at the U.S. Open. It is pertinent to note that the major outing came a week after a forgettable missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, his first of the season.
For the unversed, McIlroy’s last win of the year came at the Masters. This was his third win of the PGA Tour season after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. He has so far finished inside the top-20 in nine out of the eleven events he’s contested in this year. With the final major of the year starting in a week, in his home country, the Northern Irishman will be eyeing a strong outing in Scotland this week.
Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000
- The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844
- Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000
- Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500
- PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190
- RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut
- U.S. Open: T19 – $243,070
- Travelers Championship: T6 – $695,000
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Day 1 odds
Notably, World Scottie Scheffler leads the odds list with Rory McIlroy following him. Notably, World No.3 Xander Schauffele follows the top two duo with 200-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Tommy Fleetwood comes in as a strong pick in fourth after an impressive T2 at Travelers Championship. The Englishman, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour, starts the weekend campaign with 220-1 odds.
Collin Morikawa with 250-1 odds complete the top five while Ludvig Aberg follows him with 300-1 odds. Scottish Open reigning champion and Scotland’s local hero Robert MacIntyre enters the title defense with 330-1 odds. Matt Fitzpatrick (340-1), Justin Thomas (350-1), Viktor Hovland (350-1) and Sam Burns (400-1) are some other top picks for the event.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3400
- Justin Thomas +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Sam Burns +4000
- Corey Conners +4500
- Sepp Straka +5000
- Adam Scott +5500
- J.J. Spaun +6000
- Ryan Fox +6000
- Taylor Pendrith +6500
- Wyndham Clark +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Harry Hall +6500
- Harris English +7000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Tom Kim +8000
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Sungjae Im +8000
- Maverick McNealy +8000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Rasmus Højgaard +9000
- Nick Taylor +9000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Alex Noren +9000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- Nicolai Højgaard +9000
More details on the Scottish Open will be updated as the event progresses.