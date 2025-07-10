Can Rory McIlroy get back to winning ways at Genesis Scottish Open 2025?

The latest edition of the Genesis Scottish Open will commence at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland on Thursday, July 10. The event, falling a week ahead of The Open Championship, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy. Unsurprisingly, the top two ranked players lead the odds list with the Masters champ taking second place.

Ad

Scheffler is the outright favorite to clinch the winner’s paycheck from the Scottish national open’s $9,000,000 purse. Meanwhile, the five-time major champion, who clinched his long-awaited career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, sits closely behind him. According to SportsLine, the No.1 golfer enters the event with 36-1 odds while the Northern Irishman starts with 75-1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McIlroy comes into the Scottish Open on the back of a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship, which fell after a T19 at the U.S. Open. It is pertinent to note that the major outing came a week after a forgettable missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, his first of the season.

For the unversed, McIlroy’s last win of the year came at the Masters. This was his third win of the PGA Tour season after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. He has so far finished inside the top-20 in nine out of the eleven events he’s contested in this year. With the final major of the year starting in a week, in his home country, the Northern Irishman will be eyeing a strong outing in Scotland this week.

Ad

Listed below is Rory McIlroy’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1st – $3,600,000

The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T15 – $349,000

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,500,000

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T5 – $337,844

Masters Tournament: 1st (Playoff win) – $4,200,000

Truist Championship: T7 – $602,500

PGA Championship: T47 – $49,190

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut

U.S. Open: T19 – $243,070

Travelers Championship: T6 – $695,000

Expand Tweet

Ad

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Day 1 odds

Notably, World Scottie Scheffler leads the odds list with Rory McIlroy following him. Notably, World No.3 Xander Schauffele follows the top two duo with 200-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Tommy Fleetwood comes in as a strong pick in fourth after an impressive T2 at Travelers Championship. The Englishman, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour, starts the weekend campaign with 220-1 odds.

Ad

Collin Morikawa with 250-1 odds complete the top five while Ludvig Aberg follows him with 300-1 odds. Scottish Open reigning champion and Scotland’s local hero Robert MacIntyre enters the title defense with 330-1 odds. Matt Fitzpatrick (340-1), Justin Thomas (350-1), Viktor Hovland (350-1) and Sam Burns (400-1) are some other top picks for the event.

Listed below is the top odds list for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (As per SportsLine):

Ad

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +750

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400

Justin Thomas +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +5000

Adam Scott +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Ryan Fox +6000

Taylor Pendrith +6500

Wyndham Clark +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Harris English +7000

Justin Rose +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Rasmus Højgaard +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Thomas Detry +9000

Alex Noren +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Nicolai Højgaard +9000

More details on the Scottish Open will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More