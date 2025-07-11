2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of this year's Genesis Scottish Open ended a while ago. As per the latest leaderboard, Chris Gotterup has taken up the solo leader's spot in the tournament at North Berwick.

Gotterup displayed an incredible performance on Friday. The golfer bagged a total of nine birdies and completed the second round without any bogeys. He stands in the first spot with 11 under par. On the other hand, Harry Hall has taken the solo second spot.

After 36 holes at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Hall is closely following Gotterup with a two-stroke deficit. Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Marco Penge are tied for the third spot with a total of 8 under par in two rounds.

Popular pros like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had an eventful day at The Renaissance Club today. Scheffler scored five birdies and three bogeys, finishing Round 2 at T21 with 5 under par.

McIlroy bagged six birdies in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open today. He only scored one bogey throughout the round on Friday, finishing R2 at T6 with 7 under par.

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre made the cut today. He scored three birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey during the round on Friday. He currently stands on T64 with a total 1 under par score.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings full list

Here's a detailed look at the tee times of the pros and their groupings for the third round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:

08:50 am: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas

09:00 am: John Parry, Padraig Harrington

09:10 am: Correy Conners, Ugo Coussaud

09:20 am: Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki

09:30 am: Alex Smalley, Daniel Berger

09:40 am: Connor Syme, Jorge Campillo

09:50 am: Matt Wallace, Byeong Hun An

10:05 am: Si Woo Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

10:15 am: Samuel Stevens, Sam Burns

10:25 am: Thomas Detry, Martin Couvra

10:35 am: Elvis Smylie, Laurie Canter

10:45 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Keita Nakajima

10:55 am: Jordan Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:05 am: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy

11:20 am: Romain Langasque, Paul Waring

11:30 am: Luke Clanto, Dale Whitnell

11:40 am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose

11:50 am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Adam Scott

12:00 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:10 pm: Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson

12:20 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Harris English

12:35 pm: Bud Cauley, Marcel Siem

12:45 pm: Aaron Rai, Nico Echavarria

12:55 pm: Tom Kim, Sam Bairstow

13:05 pm: Ryan Fox, Kristoffer Reitan

13:15 pm: Daniel Brown, Taylor Pendrith

13:25 pm: Richard Mansell, Michael Kim

13:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

13:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Grant Forrest

14:00 pm: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak

14:10 pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Andy Sullivan

14:20 pm: Yannik Paul, Matt McCarty

14:30 pm: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman

14:40 pm: Kevin Yu, Antoine Rozner

14:55 pm: Victor Perez, Jake Knapp

15:05 pm: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy

15:15 pm: Keith Mitchell, Nick Taylor

15:25 pm: Matti Schmid, Ludvig Aberg

15:35 pm: Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick

15:45 pm: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup

