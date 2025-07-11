2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of this year's Genesis Scottish Open ended a while ago. As per the latest leaderboard, Chris Gotterup has taken up the solo leader's spot in the tournament at North Berwick.
Gotterup displayed an incredible performance on Friday. The golfer bagged a total of nine birdies and completed the second round without any bogeys. He stands in the first spot with 11 under par. On the other hand, Harry Hall has taken the solo second spot.
After 36 holes at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Hall is closely following Gotterup with a two-stroke deficit. Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Marco Penge are tied for the third spot with a total of 8 under par in two rounds.
Popular pros like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had an eventful day at The Renaissance Club today. Scheffler scored five birdies and three bogeys, finishing Round 2 at T21 with 5 under par.
McIlroy bagged six birdies in the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open today. He only scored one bogey throughout the round on Friday, finishing R2 at T6 with 7 under par.
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre made the cut today. He scored three birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey during the round on Friday. He currently stands on T64 with a total 1 under par score.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 3 tee times and pairings full list
Here's a detailed look at the tee times of the pros and their groupings for the third round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:
- 08:50 am: Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas
- 09:00 am: John Parry, Padraig Harrington
- 09:10 am: Correy Conners, Ugo Coussaud
- 09:20 am: Henrik Norlander, Sami Valimaki
- 09:30 am: Alex Smalley, Daniel Berger
- 09:40 am: Connor Syme, Jorge Campillo
- 09:50 am: Matt Wallace, Byeong Hun An
- 10:05 am: Si Woo Kim, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:15 am: Samuel Stevens, Sam Burns
- 10:25 am: Thomas Detry, Martin Couvra
- 10:35 am: Elvis Smylie, Laurie Canter
- 10:45 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Keita Nakajima
- 10:55 am: Jordan Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:05 am: Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy
- 11:20 am: Romain Langasque, Paul Waring
- 11:30 am: Luke Clanto, Dale Whitnell
- 11:40 am: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose
- 11:50 am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Adam Scott
- 12:00 pm: Thorbjorn Olesen, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:10 pm: Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson
- 12:20 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Harris English
- 12:35 pm: Bud Cauley, Marcel Siem
- 12:45 pm: Aaron Rai, Nico Echavarria
- 12:55 pm: Tom Kim, Sam Bairstow
- 13:05 pm: Ryan Fox, Kristoffer Reitan
- 13:15 pm: Daniel Brown, Taylor Pendrith
- 13:25 pm: Richard Mansell, Michael Kim
- 13:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark
- 13:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Grant Forrest
- 14:00 pm: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Novak
- 14:10 pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Andy Sullivan
- 14:20 pm: Yannik Paul, Matt McCarty
- 14:30 pm: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman
- 14:40 pm: Kevin Yu, Antoine Rozner
- 14:55 pm: Victor Perez, Jake Knapp
- 15:05 pm: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
- 15:15 pm: Keith Mitchell, Nick Taylor
- 15:25 pm: Matti Schmid, Ludvig Aberg
- 15:35 pm: Marco Penge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 15:45 pm: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup