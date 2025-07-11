Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the Genesis Scottish Open has concluded at The Renaissance Club. This tournament in North Berwick currently features a solo leader headlining the $9,000,000 event with a two-stroke margin.

Ad

According to the data from the PGA Tour, Chris Gotterup has taken the solo lead of the PGAT and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event. Gotterup scored nine birdies throughout the second round, including a set of consecutive threes on holes 5, 6, and 7.

He is sitting at the top of the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard with a total of 11 under par. Behind him is Harry Hall, who finished solo second with a total score of 9 under par.

Ad

Trending

Hall scored a stretch of four consecutive birdies on holes three, four, five, and six. He fell behind the top spot after bogeying the second hole. The Genesis Scottish Open currently has three golfers tied in third - Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, and Marco Penge.

All of them have a total score of 8 under par after two rounds. According to the Tour, the projected cut line of this year's Genesis Scottish Open remains at 1 under par after 36 holes of play.

Ad

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 Leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of this year's Genesis Scottish Open after 36 holes, excluding players who didn't make the cut. Take a look:

1 — Chris Gotterup (-11)

2 — Harry Hall (-9)

T3 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)

T3 — Marco Penge (-8)

T3 — Ludvig Aberg (-8)

T6 — Matti Schmid (-7)

T6 — Nick Taylor (-7)

T6 — Keith Mitchell (-7)

T6 — Rory Mcllroy (-7)

T6 — Sepp Straka (-7)

T6 — Jake Knapp (-7)

T12 — Alejandro Del Rey (-6)

T12 — Victor Perez (-6)

T12 — Antoine Rozner (-6)

T12 — Kevin Yu (-6)

T12 — Brian Harman (-6)

T12 — Xander Schauffele (-6)

T12 — Matthew McCarty (-6)

T12 — Yannik Paul (-6)

T12 — Andy Sullivan (-6)

T21 — Andrew Novak (-5)

T21 — Sebastian Soderberg (-5)

T21 — Grant Forrest (-5)

T21 — Francesco Laporta (-5)

T21 — Wyndham Clark (-5)

T21 — Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T27 — Michael Kim (-4)

T27 — Richard Mansell (-4)

T27 — Taylor Pendrith (-4)

T27 — Daniel Brown (-4)

T27 — Kristoffer Reitan (-4)

T27 — Ryan Fox (-4)

T27 — Sam Bairstow (-4)

T27 — Tom Kim (-4)

T27 — Aaron Rai (-4)

T27 — Nicolas Echavarria (-4)

T27 — Marcel Siem (-4)

T38 — Bud Cauley (-3)

T38 — Harris English (-3)

T38 — Tommy Fleetwood (-3)

T38 — Jesper Svensson (-3)

T38 — Ryan Gerard (-3)

T38 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-3)

T38 — Thorbjorn Olesen (-3)

T38 — Adam Scott (-3)

T46 — Jacques Kruyswijk (-2)

T46 — Justin Rose (-2)

T46 — Dale Whitnell (-2)

T46 — Viktor Hovland (-2)

T46 — Luke Clanton (-2)

T46 — Paul Waring (-2)

T46 — Romain Langasque (-2)

T46 — Maverick McNealy (-2)

T46 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)

T46 — Gary Woodland (-2)

T46 — Jordan L. Smith (-2)

T46 — Keita Nakajima (-2)

T46 — Laurie Canter (-2)

T46 — Jhonattan Vegas (-2)

T46 — Martin Couvra (-2)

T46 — Elvis Smylie (-2)

T46 — Thomas Detry (-2)

T46 — Sam Burns (-2)

T64 — Sam Stevens (-1)

T64 — Jacob Bridgeman (-1)

T64 — Si Woo Kim (-1)

T64 — Byeong Hun An (-1)

T64 — Matt Wallace (-1)

T64 — Jorge Campillo (-1)

T64 — Connor Syme (-1)

T64 — Daniel Berger (-1)

T64 — Alex Smalley (-1)

T64 — Sami Valimaki (-1)

T64 — Henrik Norlander (-1)

T64 — Ugo Coussaud (-1)

T64 — Corey Conners (-1)

T64 — Padraig Harrington (-1)

T64 — John Parry (-1)

T64 — Justin Thomas (-1)

T64 — Robert MacIntyre (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More