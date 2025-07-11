Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the Genesis Scottish Open has concluded at The Renaissance Club. This tournament in North Berwick currently features a solo leader headlining the $9,000,000 event with a two-stroke margin.
According to the data from the PGA Tour, Chris Gotterup has taken the solo lead of the PGAT and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event. Gotterup scored nine birdies throughout the second round, including a set of consecutive threes on holes 5, 6, and 7.
He is sitting at the top of the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard with a total of 11 under par. Behind him is Harry Hall, who finished solo second with a total score of 9 under par.
Hall scored a stretch of four consecutive birdies on holes three, four, five, and six. He fell behind the top spot after bogeying the second hole. The Genesis Scottish Open currently has three golfers tied in third - Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, and Marco Penge.
All of them have a total score of 8 under par after two rounds. According to the Tour, the projected cut line of this year's Genesis Scottish Open remains at 1 under par after 36 holes of play.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 Leaderboard explored
Here's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of this year's Genesis Scottish Open after 36 holes, excluding players who didn't make the cut. Take a look:
- 1 — Chris Gotterup (-11)
- 2 — Harry Hall (-9)
- T3 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)
- T3 — Marco Penge (-8)
- T3 — Ludvig Aberg (-8)
- T6 — Matti Schmid (-7)
- T6 — Nick Taylor (-7)
- T6 — Keith Mitchell (-7)
- T6 — Rory Mcllroy (-7)
- T6 — Sepp Straka (-7)
- T6 — Jake Knapp (-7)
- T12 — Alejandro Del Rey (-6)
- T12 — Victor Perez (-6)
- T12 — Antoine Rozner (-6)
- T12 — Kevin Yu (-6)
- T12 — Brian Harman (-6)
- T12 — Xander Schauffele (-6)
- T12 — Matthew McCarty (-6)
- T12 — Yannik Paul (-6)
- T12 — Andy Sullivan (-6)
- T21 — Andrew Novak (-5)
- T21 — Sebastian Soderberg (-5)
- T21 — Grant Forrest (-5)
- T21 — Francesco Laporta (-5)
- T21 — Wyndham Clark (-5)
- T21 — Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T27 — Michael Kim (-4)
- T27 — Richard Mansell (-4)
- T27 — Taylor Pendrith (-4)
- T27 — Daniel Brown (-4)
- T27 — Kristoffer Reitan (-4)
- T27 — Ryan Fox (-4)
- T27 — Sam Bairstow (-4)
- T27 — Tom Kim (-4)
- T27 — Aaron Rai (-4)
- T27 — Nicolas Echavarria (-4)
- T27 — Marcel Siem (-4)
- T38 — Bud Cauley (-3)
- T38 — Harris English (-3)
- T38 — Tommy Fleetwood (-3)
- T38 — Jesper Svensson (-3)
- T38 — Ryan Gerard (-3)
- T38 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-3)
- T38 — Thorbjorn Olesen (-3)
- T38 — Adam Scott (-3)
- T46 — Jacques Kruyswijk (-2)
- T46 — Justin Rose (-2)
- T46 — Dale Whitnell (-2)
- T46 — Viktor Hovland (-2)
- T46 — Luke Clanton (-2)
- T46 — Paul Waring (-2)
- T46 — Romain Langasque (-2)
- T46 — Maverick McNealy (-2)
- T46 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)
- T46 — Gary Woodland (-2)
- T46 — Jordan L. Smith (-2)
- T46 — Keita Nakajima (-2)
- T46 — Laurie Canter (-2)
- T46 — Jhonattan Vegas (-2)
- T46 — Martin Couvra (-2)
- T46 — Elvis Smylie (-2)
- T46 — Thomas Detry (-2)
- T46 — Sam Burns (-2)
- T64 — Sam Stevens (-1)
- T64 — Jacob Bridgeman (-1)
- T64 — Si Woo Kim (-1)
- T64 — Byeong Hun An (-1)
- T64 — Matt Wallace (-1)
- T64 — Jorge Campillo (-1)
- T64 — Connor Syme (-1)
- T64 — Daniel Berger (-1)
- T64 — Alex Smalley (-1)
- T64 — Sami Valimaki (-1)
- T64 — Henrik Norlander (-1)
- T64 — Ugo Coussaud (-1)
- T64 — Corey Conners (-1)
- T64 — Padraig Harrington (-1)
- T64 — John Parry (-1)
- T64 — Justin Thomas (-1)
- T64 — Robert MacIntyre (-1)