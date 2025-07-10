Why did Rikuya Hoshino withdraw during Round 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rikuya Hoshino has withdrawn from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The professional golfer was playing the first round of the tournament at North Berwick today.

The $9,000,000 event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour is currently at play at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. This year's Genesis Scottish Open features a strong field and Rikuya Hoshino was one of the competitors out there.

However, during the first round of the Scottish Open, the golfer had to withdraw from the event following an unprecedented neck injury. PGA Tour Communications shared a post on their official X account regarding this update:

"Rikuya Hoshino WD during round one of the Genesis Scottish Open with a neck injury."

The golfer from Japan was having a smooth time at The Renaissance Club, having completed 16 holes of the competition. Before playing the seventeenth hole, Rikuya Hoshino's neck gave out.

With just two holes left to complete the round, Hoshino's neck gave out. The golfer had to retire from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open with a 3 over par in sixteen holes. On Thursday, he began the round from the back nine, scoring a bogey on the opening hole.

His performance on the back nine featured a birdie on hole 14. In the last three holes of that stretch, Rikuya Hoshino scored back-to-back three bogeys. The golfer on the European Tour's front nine performance included consistent pars in the beginning holes with a birdie on the third.

Before withdrawing from the Scottish Open, Hoshino bogeyed his final hole, the par 4 seventh.

Rikuya Hoshino's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open first round scorecard explored

On Thursday, Hoshino started his round by teeing off alongside Johnston Riggs and Joe Dean. The 29-year-old golfer from Japan scored two birdies and five bogeys through the first sixteen holes before withdrawing from the Scottish Open.

Here's a detailed look at Rikuya Hoshino's 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 scorecard:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 4

par 4 Hole 2 — 4

par 5 Hole 3 — 4 (birdie)

par 4 Hole 4 — 4

par 4 Hole 5 — 4

par 3 Hole 6 — 3

par 4 Hole 7 — 5 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 8 — x

par 3 Hole 9 — x

Front Nine total — 28 (even)

Back Nine:

par 5 Hole 10 — 6 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 11 — 4

par 3 Hole 12 — 3

par 4 Hole 13 — 3 (birdie)

par 3 Hole 14 — 3

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 5 Hole 16 — 6 (bogey)

par 3 Hole 17 — 4 (bogey)

par 4 Hole 18 — 5 (bogey)

Back Nine total — 38 (+3)

Total score in First Round = 3 over par

