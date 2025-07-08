Where is the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Genesis Scottish Open is just two days from now. Robert MacIntyre will be defending his 2024 title in this upcoming PGA Tour event from July 10-13.

The tournament will feature one of the strongest fields in the PGA Tour. Golfers will be competing to get a shot at the massive tournament purse of $9,000,000. This contest will be held at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.

The Genesis Scottish Open venue was designed by Tom Doak, who is a renowned golf course architect, having six of his designed courses ranking in the top 100. This course was first opened in April 2008, mainly in order to host big golf tournaments.

The Renaissance Club is a par 70 course with a 7282 yardage. The Genesis Scottish Open has been held at this venue since 2019. Renaissance Club features 57 bunkers, greens stretching over 5400 square feet, and two holes with water in play.

In 2025, there was also a new announcement for the fans. As per recent developments, the par 3 hole 6 of the Genesis Scottish Open has been transformed into a "Stadium Hole".

The 147-yard hole features private suites, children's viewing area, enclosed version of screens and viewing section over the greens.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Full Field explored

The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 features a strong lineup that has players from both the top 10 ranks of the OWGR and the FedEx Cup Standings. Here's a detailed look at the full field till now:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

J.J. Spaun

Harris English

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Corey Conners

Nick Taylor

Brian Harman

Daniel Berger

Ryan Fox

Thomas Detry

Justin Rose

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Joe Highsmith

Bud Cauley

Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Brian Campbell

Kevin Yu

Keith Mitchell

Jake Knapp

Matti Schmid

Alex Smalley

Max Greyserman

Gary Woodland

Nico Echavarria

Ryo Hisatsune

Karl Vilips

Erik van Rooyen

Aldrich Potgieter

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rasmus Højgaard

Danny Walker

Sami Valimaki

Matt McCarty

Isaiah Salinda

Tom Kim

Taylor Moore

Alejandro Tosti

Nicolai Højgaard

Joel Dahmen

Max McGreevy

Lee Hodges

Chris Gotterup

Andrew Putnam

Victor Perez

Henrik Norlander

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Sean Crocker

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Paul Waring

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Kristoffer Reitan

Martin Couvra

Marco Penge

Ashun Wu

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Haotong Li

Laurie Canter

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Frederic LaCroix

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Yuto Katsuragawa

Keita Nakajima

Jesper Svensson

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Dylan Frittelli

Thorbjørn Olesen

Todd Clements

Daniel Hillier

Thriston Lawrence

Dale Whitnell

Pablo Larrazabal

Simon Forsström

Jorge Campillo

Ockie Strydom

Daniel Gavins

Adrien Saddier

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

John Parry

Shaun Norris

Ryggs Johnston

Elvis Smylie

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Gumberg

Padraig Harrington

Luke Donald

Aaron Cockerill

Francesco Laporta

Bernd Wiesberger

Antoine Rozner

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud

Sam Bairstow

Joseph Dean

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Daniel Brown

Yannik Paul

Andy Sullivan

