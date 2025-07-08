Where is the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Genesis Scottish Open is just two days from now. Robert MacIntyre will be defending his 2024 title in this upcoming PGA Tour event from July 10-13.
The tournament will feature one of the strongest fields in the PGA Tour. Golfers will be competing to get a shot at the massive tournament purse of $9,000,000. This contest will be held at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland.
The Genesis Scottish Open venue was designed by Tom Doak, who is a renowned golf course architect, having six of his designed courses ranking in the top 100. This course was first opened in April 2008, mainly in order to host big golf tournaments.
The Renaissance Club is a par 70 course with a 7282 yardage. The Genesis Scottish Open has been held at this venue since 2019. Renaissance Club features 57 bunkers, greens stretching over 5400 square feet, and two holes with water in play.
In 2025, there was also a new announcement for the fans. As per recent developments, the par 3 hole 6 of the Genesis Scottish Open has been transformed into a "Stadium Hole".
The 147-yard hole features private suites, children's viewing area, enclosed version of screens and viewing section over the greens.
The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Full Field explored
The Genesis Scottish Open 2025 features a strong lineup that has players from both the top 10 ranks of the OWGR and the FedEx Cup Standings. Here's a detailed look at the full field till now:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- J.J. Spaun
- Harris English
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor
- Brian Harman
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Fox
- Thomas Detry
- Justin Rose
- Michael Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Joe Highsmith
- Bud Cauley
- Si Woo Kim
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Harry Hall
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Brian Campbell
- Kevin Yu
- Keith Mitchell
- Jake Knapp
- Matti Schmid
- Alex Smalley
- Max Greyserman
- Gary Woodland
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Karl Vilips
- Erik van Rooyen
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Danny Walker
- Sami Valimaki
- Matt McCarty
- Isaiah Salinda
- Tom Kim
- Taylor Moore
- Alejandro Tosti
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Joel Dahmen
- Max McGreevy
- Lee Hodges
- Chris Gotterup
- Andrew Putnam
- Victor Perez
- Henrik Norlander
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Sean Crocker
- Francesco Molinari
- Danny Willett
- Paul Waring
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Martin Couvra
- Marco Penge
- Ashun Wu
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Haotong Li
- Laurie Canter
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Matt Wallace
- Niklas Norgaard
- Frederic LaCroix
- David Ravetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Jesper Svensson
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Dylan Frittelli
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Todd Clements
- Daniel Hillier
- Thriston Lawrence
- Dale Whitnell
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Simon Forsström
- Jorge Campillo
- Ockie Strydom
- Daniel Gavins
- Adrien Saddier
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- John Parry
- Shaun Norris
- Ryggs Johnston
- Elvis Smylie
- Matteo Manassero
- Jordan Gumberg
- Padraig Harrington
- Luke Donald
- Aaron Cockerill
- Francesco Laporta
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Antoine Rozner
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Romain Langasque
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sam Bairstow
- Joseph Dean
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Daniel Brown
- Yannik Paul
- Andy Sullivan