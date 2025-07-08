How to watch the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tees off this week at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. With many of the world’s top-ranked players in the field, it promises to be an exciting lead-in to next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Rory McIlroy, who lifted the trophy in 2023, returns looking to fine-tune his game ahead of the season’s final major. Hometown favorite and defending champion Robert MacIntyre also joins the field, aiming to go back-to-back with the support of the Scottish crowd behind him.

For fans eager to catch every moment of the action, there are several viewing options throughout the week. Golf Channel will carry live broadcasts during the opening rounds on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage begins on Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, before shifting to CBS from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET for the final hours of play.

Streaming options are available for those watching online. ESPN+ will stream exclusive early-round action and feature groups daily via PGA Tour Live. Viewers can also access CBS’ weekend broadcasts on Paramount+, while Golf Channel’s coverage can be streamed through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

With a top-tier field preparing for The Open and high stakes in the final event of The Open Qualifying Series, the Genesis Scottish Open is set for a dramatic week of links golf, and fans can follow every shot from start to finish.

Tee Times for the Opening Round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Tee 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

12:15 – Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg

– Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg 12:26 – Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal

– Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal 12:37 – Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim

– Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim 12:48 – Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown

– Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown 12:59 – Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

– Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13:10 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan

– Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan 13:21 – Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick

– Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick 13:32 – Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter

– Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter 13:43 – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

– Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy 13:54 – JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood

– JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood 14:05 – Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge

– Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge 14:16 – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence

– Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence 14:27 – David Ford, Francesco Laporta, Alex Smalley

Tee 10 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

12:15 – Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury

– Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury 12:26 – Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan

– Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan 12:37 – Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell

– Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell 12:48 – Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier

– Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier 12:59 – Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg

– Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg 13:10 – Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui

– Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui 13:21 – Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström

– Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström 13:32 – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu

– Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu 13:43 – Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow

– Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow 13:54 – Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest

– Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest 14:05 – Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo

– Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo 14:16 – Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO

– Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO 14:27 – Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements

