How to watch the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tees off this week at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. With many of the world’s top-ranked players in the field, it promises to be an exciting lead-in to next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Rory McIlroy, who lifted the trophy in 2023, returns looking to fine-tune his game ahead of the season’s final major. Hometown favorite and defending champion Robert MacIntyre also joins the field, aiming to go back-to-back with the support of the Scottish crowd behind him.
For fans eager to catch every moment of the action, there are several viewing options throughout the week. Golf Channel will carry live broadcasts during the opening rounds on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage begins on Golf Channel from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, before shifting to CBS from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET for the final hours of play.
Streaming options are available for those watching online. ESPN+ will stream exclusive early-round action and feature groups daily via PGA Tour Live. Viewers can also access CBS’ weekend broadcasts on Paramount+, while Golf Channel’s coverage can be streamed through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
With a top-tier field preparing for The Open and high stakes in the final event of The Open Qualifying Series, the Genesis Scottish Open is set for a dramatic week of links golf, and fans can follow every shot from start to finish.
Tee Times for the Opening Round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Tee 1 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
- 12:15 – Michael Kim, Samuel Stevens, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26 – Jacob Bridgeman, Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazábal
- 12:37 – Brian Campbell, Shaun Norris, Si Woo Kim
- 12:48 – Andrew Novak, Rasmus Højgaard, Daniel Brown
- 12:59 – Harry Hall, Luke Donald, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 13:10 – Harris English, Byeong Hun An, Kristoffer Reitan
- 13:21 – Brian Harman, Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 13:32 – Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Aldrich Potgieter
- 13:43 – Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 13:54 – JJ Spaun, Connor Syme, Tommy Fleetwood
- 14:05 – Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Marco Penge
- 14:16 – Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Thriston Lawrence
- 14:27 – David Ford, Francesco Laporta, Alex Smalley
Tee 10 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
- 12:15 – Bud Cauley, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dan Bradbury
- 12:26 – Matti Schmid, Niklas Nørgaard, Matthew Jordan
- 12:37 – Danny Willett, Antoine Rozner, Richard Mansell
- 12:48 – Kevin Yu, Taylor Pendrith, Julien Guerrier
- 12:59 – Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Sebastian Söderberg
- 13:10 – Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Adrian Otaegui
- 13:21 – Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge, Simon Forsström
- 13:32 – Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Ashun Wu
- 13:43 – Alejandro Tosti, Dale Whitnell, Sam Bairstow
- 13:54 – Matteo Manassero, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 14:05 – Patrick Rodgers, Jesper Svensson, Dylan Naidoo
- 14:16 – Max Greyserman, Yuto Katsuragawa, Woo Young CHO
- 14:27 – Luke Clanton, Junghwan Lee, Todd Clements