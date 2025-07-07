Genesis Scottish Open venue set to feature a new ‘stadium hole’

The Genesis Scottish Open is set to bring a bold new twist to this year’s tournament with the introduction of a fully enclosed ‘stadium hole’ at the Par-3 sixth. Hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, the 147-yard hole has been redesigned to offer fans a true arena-style experience.

Spectators will now be able to watch from all sides, with raised grandstands wrapping completely around the green and tee area. This isn’t the first time the tournament has experimented with the concept. Last year, organizers added limited seating to the sixth hole.

This announcement was made by NUCLR Golf in a post on X. It featured a video of the completed structure. The caption of the post reads:

"⛳🏟️✖️LOOK — The Scottish Open will feature a new ‘stadium hole’ at the 147-yard Par-3 sixth."

Genesis Scottish Open Tournament director Rory Colville said this fan-first redesign is meant to make golf more immersive, more exciting, and more family-friendly. The new stadium hole is also part of a larger effort to reshape the Scottish Open as a more dynamic experience.

That includes on-site entertainment through the 'Fringe by the Tee' festival, golf simulators, music stages, and food areas. Visitors can even take part in contests predicting a hole-in-one to win prizes such as Genesis Championship passes or a new GV60 car.

Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are going to participate in this year’s Genesis Scottish Open. The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be held from July 9–13, and the newly revealed stadium hole is expected to be one of the week’s biggest highlights. With that, let's learn about the field of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

The field of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open explored

Here's the full list of the qualified players for the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open:

Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Current Leaders for FedExCup Points

J.J. Spaun

Harris English

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Corey Conners

Nick Taylor

Brian Harman

Daniel Berger

Ryan Fox

Thomas Detry

Justin Rose

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Joe Highsmith

Bud Cauley

Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas

Harry Hall

Mackenzie Hughes

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Brian Campbell

Kevin Yu

Keith Mitchell

Jake Knapp

Matti Schmid

Alex Smalley

Max Greyserman

Gary Woodland

Nico Echavarria

Ryo Hisatsune

Karl Vilips

Erik van Rooyen

Aldrich Potgieter

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rasmus Højgaard

Danny Walker

Sami Valimaki

Matt McCarty

Isaiah Salinda

Tom Kim

Taylor Moore

Alejandro Tosti

Nicolai Højgaard

Joel Dahmen

Max McGreevy

Lee Hodges

Chris Gotterup

Andrew Putnam

Victor Perez

Henrik Norlander

Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

Luke Clanton

David Ford

DP World Tour Eligibility (75 Players)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Sean Crocker

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Paul Waring

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Kristoffer Reitan

Martin Couvra

Marco Penge

Ashun Wu

Eugenio Chacarra

Richard Mansell

Jacques Kruyswijk

Haotong Li

Laurie Canter

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Julien Guerrier

Dan Bradbury

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Frederic LaCroix

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Marcel Siem

Guido Migliozzi

Nacho Elvira

Adrian Otaegui

Yuto Katsuragawa

Keita Nakajima

Jesper Svensson

Darius Van Driel

Rikuya Hoshino

Dylan Frittelli

Thorbjørn Olesen

Todd Clements

Daniel Hillier

Thriston Lawrence

Dale Whitnell

Pablo Larrazabal

Simon Forsström

Jorge Campillo

Ockie Strydom

Daniel Gavins

Adrien Saddier

Calum Hill

Dylan Naidoo

John Parry

Shaun Norris

Ryggs Johnston

Elvis Smylie

Matteo Manassero

Jordan Gumberg

Padraig Harrington

Luke Donald

Aaron Cockerill

Francesco Laporta

Bernd Wiesberger

Antoine Rozner

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Romain Langasque

Ugo Coussaud

Sam Bairstow

Joseph Dean

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Daniel Brown

Yannik Paul

Andy Sullivan

Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)

Alex Noren

Three Spots Allocated to KPGA

Hongtaek Kim

Junghwan Lee

Wooyoung Cho

