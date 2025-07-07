Genesis Scottish Open venue set to feature a new ‘stadium hole’

The Genesis Scottish Open is set to bring a bold new twist to this year’s tournament with the introduction of a fully enclosed ‘stadium hole’ at the Par-3 sixth. Hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, the 147-yard hole has been redesigned to offer fans a true arena-style experience.
Spectators will now be able to watch from all sides, with raised grandstands wrapping completely around the green and tee area. This isn’t the first time the tournament has experimented with the concept. Last year, organizers added limited seating to the sixth hole.
This announcement was made by NUCLR Golf in a post on X. It featured a video of the completed structure. The caption of the post reads:
"⛳🏟️✖️LOOK — The Scottish Open will feature a new ‘stadium hole’ at the 147-yard Par-3 sixth."
Genesis Scottish Open Tournament director Rory Colville said this fan-first redesign is meant to make golf more immersive, more exciting, and more family-friendly. The new stadium hole is also part of a larger effort to reshape the Scottish Open as a more dynamic experience.
That includes on-site entertainment through the 'Fringe by the Tee' festival, golf simulators, music stages, and food areas. Visitors can even take part in contests predicting a hole-in-one to win prizes such as Genesis Championship passes or a new GV60 car.
Rory McIlroy and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are going to participate in this year’s Genesis Scottish Open. The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be held from July 9–13, and the newly revealed stadium hole is expected to be one of the week’s biggest highlights. With that, let's learn about the field of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.
The field of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open explored
Here's the full list of the qualified players for the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open:
Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
Current Leaders for FedExCup Points
- J.J. Spaun
- Harris English
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor
- Brian Harman
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Fox
- Thomas Detry
- Justin Rose
- Michael Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Joe Highsmith
- Bud Cauley
- Si Woo Kim
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Harry Hall
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Brian Campbell
- Kevin Yu
- Keith Mitchell
- Jake Knapp
- Matti Schmid
- Alex Smalley
- Max Greyserman
- Gary Woodland
- Nico Echavarria
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Karl Vilips
- Erik van Rooyen
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Danny Walker
- Sami Valimaki
- Matt McCarty
- Isaiah Salinda
- Tom Kim
- Taylor Moore
- Alejandro Tosti
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Joel Dahmen
- Max McGreevy
- Lee Hodges
- Chris Gotterup
- Andrew Putnam
- Victor Perez
- Henrik Norlander
Sponsor Exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
- Luke Clanton
- David Ford
DP World Tour Eligibility (75 Players)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Sean Crocker
- Francesco Molinari
- Danny Willett
- Paul Waring
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Martin Couvra
- Marco Penge
- Ashun Wu
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Richard Mansell
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Haotong Li
- Laurie Canter
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Johannes Veerman
- Julien Guerrier
- Dan Bradbury
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Matt Wallace
- Niklas Norgaard
- Frederic LaCroix
- David Ravetto
- Ewen Ferguson
- Marcel Siem
- Guido Migliozzi
- Nacho Elvira
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Jesper Svensson
- Darius Van Driel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Dylan Frittelli
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Todd Clements
- Daniel Hillier
- Thriston Lawrence
- Dale Whitnell
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Simon Forsström
- Jorge Campillo
- Ockie Strydom
- Daniel Gavins
- Adrien Saddier
- Calum Hill
- Dylan Naidoo
- John Parry
- Shaun Norris
- Ryggs Johnston
- Elvis Smylie
- Matteo Manassero
- Jordan Gumberg
- Padraig Harrington
- Luke Donald
- Aaron Cockerill
- Francesco Laporta
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Antoine Rozner
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Romain Langasque
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sam Bairstow
- Joseph Dean
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Daniel Brown
- Yannik Paul
- Andy Sullivan
Sponsor Exemptions (Unrestricted)
- Alex Noren
Three Spots Allocated to KPGA
- Hongtaek Kim
- Junghwan Lee
- Wooyoung Cho