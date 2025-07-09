Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the 2025 Scottish Open?

Tiger Woods' presence in tournament golf has been missed by the fans for quite a while now. With just a day left before the Genesis Scottish Open starts, it seems that the legendary golfer did not make it to the full field.

Woods will not be teeing off at The Renaissance Club. The PGA Tour veteran has been missing in action for quite a while, following the unprecedented Achilles Tendon surgery. Woods was already missing in action following the trail of injuries and mishaps.

The upcoming PGA Tour event in North Berwick will witness a spectacularly strong field. 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will feature pros like Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. However, the full field list is still missing Woods.

In March this year, the golfer was planning his PGA Tour return. However, Tiger Woods admitted via his X profile that he felt a sharp pain while practicing at home. According to the 15-time Major champion, it was a ruptured Achilles Tendon.

Woods had to undergo minimally invasive Achilles Tendon surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery under Dr. Charlton Stucken. Following that, the golfer is spending time away from tournaments for full recovery.

Till now, Tiger Woods has not participated in any of the three golf Majors this year. The golfer was spotted a number of times following his Achilles Tendon surgery. Woods visited his son Charlie Woods while he was competing in a Junior Golf Championship.

Weeks ago, he also visited the famed Augusta National Golf Club and inspected a 9-holed course. However, he is yet to confirm his return to competition.

When the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open champion shared his take on Tiger Woods' injuries

Tiger Woods has been suffering from a trail of injuries and mishaps, which started from last year. When he declared his Achilles Tendon surgery, his TGL buddy Rory McIlroy gave his reaction.

While talking about Tiger Woods, the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open champ openly admitted how unfortunate the situation was. While talking to media, McIlroy said (quoted by Yahoo Sports):

"It sucks. He doesn't have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body. Obviously he was trying to ramp up to get ready for Augusta, and Achilles surgeries obviously aren't fun."

While talking about Woods' recovery and return, McIlroy left a positive note:

"Hoping he's in good spirits and hoping he's doing OK. We obviously won't see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026."

Woods last played in The Open Championship 2024, where he ended up missing the cut. He played in a total 5 PGA Tour events in the first half of 2024, before undergoing his sixth microdisectomy in September 2024.

Although he played in the indoor golf league TGL, his return to competitive golf remains uncertain.

