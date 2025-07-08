Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red released a new collection, The North, ahead of the Open Championship happening in Northern Ireland. The golf legend launched his own line of golf apparel and accessories early last year, in partnership with the popular golf brand TaylorMade. Ever since, Sun Day Red has established itself as a unique brand and has even roped in young PGA Tour star Karl Vilips as their first ambassador.

The latest collection, The North, carries the spirit of Northern Ireland's landscapes, and the details in the apparel complement the tough conditions and challenges posed by the golf courses over there. While the colours of the line reflect the rich purple, grey tones and blue shades of the Irish land, the polos, cashmere layers and chainstitch hoodies symbolize the elements of the oldest golf tournament and the location.

Tiger Woods flaunted some of the pieces in The North collection in the latest post on the official Instagram page of Sun Day Red. The caption described the inspiration behind the collection:

"For those who appreciate the game in its truest form. The North Collection draws inspiration from golf’s heritage and the links courses that demand creativity in their champions above all else. #SunDayRed"

Incidentally, Tiger Woods last competed on the PGA Tour at the Open Championship last year. He teed up at the Royal Troon Golf Club in July 2024, where he ended up missing the cut after carding a 14-over par total score. Besides the four Majors, Woods participated in the Genesis Invitational in February last year, where he withdrew in the middle of the second round because of flu.

After going through a back surgery in September, Woods appeared at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, and the duo finished as the runner-up. Early in 2025, Woods teed up at several TGL matches and later underwent a surgery for his left Achilles, keeping him on the sidelines for nearly a year now.

Tiger Woods accompanies his son Charlie at an Amateur Championship

Charlie Woods, who is following his father's footsteps to building a legacy, displays impressive golf skills not unlike Tiger himself. The young golfer recently competed at the Junior North and South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina. He finished at T12 with a 1-over par final score.

In a video shared by NUCLR Golf on X, Tiger and Charlie Woods shared a moment together after the latter's final putt.

"🚨⛳️🐯 #NEW: Charlie Woods finished T12 (+1) at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur at Pinehurst CC. Tiger and Charlie shared a laugh after he drained a long bomb for birdie. Davis Wotnosky took home the win (-10)."

Tiger Woods has time and again spoke about his relationship with Charlie, with respect to golf, and the equation they share about the game and outside it.

