Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red newest ambassador secures first PGA Tour victory

Tiger Woods' golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red, signed Karl Vilips as their latest ambassador this year. The decision came as a surprise as the Stanford golfer was not an established player yet.

Ad

However, the gamble seemed to be going in the right direction, when Vilips secured his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open wearing Sun Day Red gear on Sunday. He was three strokes ahead of runner-up Rasmus Neergard-Petersen with a total score of 26-under. The latter had scored 23-under.

The ace golfer said (via Golf Digest):

"Dream come true for me and my dad. Going at it for a long time. This is what we dreamed of when I was a kid. It’s pretty surreal.

Ad

Trending

Vilips sported a white Sun Day Red shirt with black trousers for his final round at the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The victory has earned him a spot at the Players Championship in the coming week as well as the PGA Championship in May.

As the Puerto Rico Open was held in the same week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 23-year-old hasn't received a Masters qualification. However, he did receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Interestingly, Karl Vilips' Stanford coach Conrad Ray was also Tiger Woods' teammate, when the golf legend was a student at the college. Ray had first noticed Vilips' potential at the Junior World.

Karl Vilips "couldn’t process" when Tiger Woods personally congratulated him on his 2025 Puerto Rico Open win

Karl Vilips and Tiger Woods (Image via Imagn)

After winning the 2025 Puerto Rico Open, Karl Vilips' phone must have flooded with good wishes. However, he received a voicemail from a "random number" that turned out to be none other than Tiger Woods himself.

Ad

Vilips narrated the incident (via Fox Sports):

"I got on my phone after the round and I was just scrolling, like who was texting me? I think I got one from a random number that called me as well. Then there was a voicemail saying it’s Tiger and I couldn’t like process it in the moment, I was just trying to -- I’ll get back to that later. That’s pretty cool,"

Ad

Woods' apparel brand Sun Day Red announced that they had signed on Vilips in February this year. The ace golfer had been leading the standings alone at the Puerto Rico Open after 54 in the final round. The brand had hoped for his victory.

Expand Tweet

The brand later congratulated him as well. This was Vilips' third PGA Tour start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback