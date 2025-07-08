"Tiger Woods' son has arrived in Scotland" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy practicing his swing ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

With the Genesis Scottish Open almost upon us, Rory McIlroy was spotted gearing up for the event. A clip showed the Northern Irishman practicing his golf swing. Fans on social media have reacted to this.

The PGA Tour's next stop will be The Renaissance Club in Scotland. With Robert MacIntyre defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, the field will also feature other top pros like Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy.

Coming fresh off a T6 at the Travelers Championship, this will be McIlroy's 12th start of the 2025 season. A popular fan page of the veteran PGA Tour pro shared a video of the golfer taking a swing at the course before the tournament.

Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter) by McIlroy's fan account:

This has led to many reactions from fans. Below you can find some of the comments under the X post, directed at Rory McIlroy:

"Tiger's son has arrived in Scotland 😂," wrote a fan in the comments.

"Let’s go, Rors," commented another fan.

"Let's go Rory McIlroy! He, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are going to make a sick pairing. Can't wait," added another fan in excitement.

"Now that's a golf swing," a fan praised Rory McIlroy.

"How many of those legs were achieved with a conforming driver though?" commented another.

It is worth noting that the 2025 Masters champion is a past champion at this event, having won it in 2023.

When Rory McIlroy talked about the Genesis Scottish Open venue

The Renaissance Club has been a venue for the Genesis Scottish Open since 2019. The par 70 course was originally designed by golf course architect Tom Doak, and it opened back in 2008.

This 7,237-yard course, originally designed for big tournaments, features 5,400-sq. ft. of greens, two holes with water in play, and 57 bunkers in total. Before the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy was talking to the press about the tournament venue in North Berwick.

The golfer said, while talking about the course conditions (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"It’s not pure links at this place. But it’s linksy enough conditions that at least you’re playing in a bit of breeze and you're maybe getting some visuals that you would get at a links course."

McIlroy finished with a total 15-under par score at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, with a 2-under par in the final 18 holes. With this victory, he became the first golfer to win The Open Championship, the Scottish Open, and the Irish Open.

